Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Today Could Set Up a Dramatic Final Pre-Season Test

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad live today brings the two clubs together at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, August 15, 2026, in their final pre-season match before the new domestic campaigns begin. The match starts at 2:00 p.m. BST in London, with both teams using the fixture as their final test before competitive football begins.

The match also marks Xabi Alonso’s managerial debut at Stamford Bridge after he took charge of Chelsea during the summer. The former midfielder faces his hometown club in his first game at the venue.

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Lineup and Team News

The Chelsea vs Real Sociedad lineup will be closely watched as both managers assess their squads before the new season. Alonso has overseen an inconsistent pre-season, with his team recording two wins, two losses and one draw.

Chelsea showed its attacking strength in a 3-0 victory over AC Milan but later conceded three goals in a 3-3 draw against Johor Darul Ta’zim. Reece James, Enzo Fernández, Morgan Rogers and Maxence Lacroix have returned to training following the World Cup and are expected to feature.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side also enters the game with a mixed pre-season record. Real Sociedad has won two matches, lost two and drawn one during the same period. The Spanish club suffered two defeats against FC Cologne but recorded a notable victory over Aston Villa.

Mikel Oyarzabal has returned to the squad after the World Cup and could come off the bench. Orri Óskarsson is expected to lead the attack in London.

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head

The Chelsea vs Real Sociedad stats show very little history between the two clubs. They have never met in an official UEFA competition, making Saturday’s game a rare matchup between the teams.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2014 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea won that friendly 2-0 after Diego Costa scored twice in quick succession.

The Chelsea vs Real Sociedad head-to-head record therefore remains limited, with the 2014 meeting standing as the most notable previous encounter. Both clubs also enter this match with identical pre-season records of two wins, two losses and one draw over the past 30 days.

The Chelsea vs Real Sociedad prediction markets give the home side the advantage. Chelsea has a projected win probability of about 58% to 61%, while Real Sociedad sits around 20%. The draw is priced at roughly 21%, with home advantage and squad depth contributing to the difference.

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Chelsea vs Real Sociedad live stream can watch the match through CFC+, Chelsea’s official streaming platform. The service is available through the Chelsea Official App and the club’s website. A single-match pass costs £9.99, while an annual subscription is listed at £14.99/$19.99.

Supporters in the United Kingdom and Ireland will not have a traditional live TV broadcast, with CFC+ providing the main streaming option. Spanish viewers cannot access the CFC+ stream because of a local blackout and must watch through ETB 1.

Viewers across most of Europe can stream the match on CFC+. Fans in the United States and Canada can also use the service, while supporters in India can watch through the official Chelsea FC app. Access is also available across East Asia, ASEAN, Africa and South America through the club’s digital platforms.

The Chelsea vs Real Sociedad kickoff time is 2:00 p.m. BST, or 3:00 p.m. CEST. The match is at Stamford Bridge, where tickets have reached general sale through official club channels.

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad live today gives both teams their final opportunity to build match fitness before domestic league action begins next weekend.