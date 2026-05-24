How to Watch Sunderland vs Chelsea Live Today: Premier League Preview, Stats, Lineup

Sunderland vs Chelsea live today will decide major European qualification places as the Premier League season reaches its dramatic final day. Sunderland A.F.C. hosts Chelsea F.C. at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, May 24, 2026, in one of the biggest matches of Gameweek 38. Chelsea enters the game in eighth place with 52 points, only one point ahead of Sunderland in 10th.

A victory guarantees Chelsea finishes above Sunderland and keeps its European hopes alive. Sunderland also has a major opportunity after an impressive return to the Premier League. The Sunderland versus Chelsea game today has the potential to elevate the Black Cats to eighth place, depending on other results.

Sunderland vs Chelsea Live Today Lineup and Team News

Sunderland vs Chelsea live today arrives with major team news concerns for both clubs before kickoff. Sunderland manager Régis Le Bris must deal with important absences as winger Chemsdine Talbi misses the match with a muscle injury. Talbi scored the winning goal during Sunderland’s 2-1 comeback victory at Stamford Bridge earlier this season. Defender Dan Ballard is also unavailable because of suspension.

Chelsea heads into the Sunderland vs Chelsea match after a crucial midweek win over Tottenham Hotspur that kept the club’s European hopes alive. Interim manager Calum McFarlane confirmed defender Levi Colwill returned to training and should feature in the starting lineup as Chelsea looks to strengthen a backline that has struggled away from home.

The Sunderland vs Chelsea lineup will carry major importance because both sides still have realistic hopes of finishing inside the top eight. Sunderland currently sits 10th with 51 points, while Chelsea remains eighth with 52 points heading into the final round of fixtures.

Sunderland vs Chelsea Stats, Head-to-Head and European Race

The Sunderland vs Chelsea stats show how tight this matchup has become despite Chelsea’s stronger historical record. Sunderland shocked Chelsea earlier this season with a dramatic 2-1 away victory at Stamford Bridge after coming from behind.

The Sunderland vs Chelsea head-to-head history still slightly favors the London side. Chelsea has won three of the last five Premier League meetings between the clubs, while Sunderland has won two, including victories in 2016 and 2025.

This also marks Chelsea’s first competitive visit to the Stadium of Light in more than nine years. Chelsea last traveled to Wearside in December 2016 when a goal from Cesc Fàbregas secured a 1-0 victory.

Sunderland has produced strong performances against top clubs throughout the season. The Black Cats earned points against Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United, and secured a victory over Chelsea. Chelsea, meanwhile, has struggled away from Stamford Bridge and won only one of its last four competitive visits to the Stadium of Light.

The Sunderland vs Chelsea prediction remains difficult because both clubs still have realistic hopes of European qualification entering the final day.

How to Watch Sunderland vs Chelsea: Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the Sunderland vs Chelsea live stream can watch the match across multiple broadcasters worldwide as all 10 Premier League matches kick off simultaneously.

In the United Kingdom, the Sunderland vs Chelsea live broadcast will air on Sky Sports through Sky Sports+ starting at 3:45 PM BST, with streaming available on Sky Go and NOW UK. In the United States, viewers can watch exclusively through Peacock Premium at 11:00 AM EDT.

Fans in India can stream Sunderland vs Chelsea today on JioHotstar starting at 8:30 PM IST. Across Sub-Saharan Africa, the match will air on SuperSport and DStv Now. Australian viewers can watch live through Optus Sport.

Sunderland vs Chelsea live today could decide the final European qualification places before the Premier League season officially ends.

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