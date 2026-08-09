Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Chelsea Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Johor Darul Ta’zim hosted Chelsea on Sunday in an international club friendly at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor, Malaysia. The Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Chelsea clash marked the final fixture of Chelsea’s pre-season tour across Oceania and Asia after the Blues defeated AC Milan 3–0 in Jakarta less than 24 hours earlier.

With another demanding match arriving quickly, manager Xabi Alonso was expected to rotate his squad heavily, giving opportunities to several young players and fringe first-team members.

Johor Darul Ta’zim entered the contest full of confidence after dominating Malaysian football with 12 consecutive Malaysia Super League titles, making the Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Chelsea meeting an important test for both teams before their competitive campaigns begin.

Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Chelsea Team News

Chelsea were expected to field a youthful lineup because of the short turnaround between matches. Goalkeeper Mike Penders was tipped to start behind a back three featuring Tosin Adarabioyo, Sarr and Subuloye.

Further forward, Estêvão Willian, Mykhailo Mudryk and Liam Delap were among the players expected to feature, while young midfielder Essugo looked set for another opportunity.

Johor Darul Ta’zim relied on experienced names such as Bergson, Juan Muñiz and Jordi Amat as they looked to challenge one of Europe’s top clubs.

Half-Time Update

Johor Darul Ta’zim and Chelsea are level at 1-1 at halftime after an entertaining opening 45 minutes in their pre-season friendly at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium. Chelsea dominated possession for much of the half but had to come from behind after JDT made the most of their first clear opportunity.

Key Match Moments

0′ Kickoff: Johor Darul Ta’zim get the match underway against a heavily rotated Chelsea side.

2′ Chance – Chelsea: Nicolas Jackson tests the goalkeeper with a long-range effort, but it is comfortably saved.

5′ Chance – Chelsea: Liam Delap fires wide after finding space inside the penalty area.

10′ Corner – Chelsea: The visitors win the first corner of the match, but JDT clear the danger.

12′ Possession: Chelsea enjoy 61 percent possession and lead 3-0 in shots.

14′ Goal – Johor Darul Ta’zim 1-0 Chelsea: Arif Aiman Hanapi finishes clinically after being set up by Marcos Guilherme.

20′ Offside – Chelsea: Nicolas Jackson is flagged after running onto a long pass.

24′ Flashpoint: Players from both teams are involved in a brief confrontation, but no bookings are shown.

38′ Goal – Johor Darul Ta’zim 1-1 Chelsea: Estêvão Willian finishes a well-worked move to bring Chelsea level.

45′ Half-Time: The referee ends an entertaining first half with the score tied at 1-1.

Full-Time Update

Johor Darul Ta’zim and Chelsea played out a thrilling 3-3 draw after a dramatic second half that featured four goals, multiple bookings, and end-to-end action. Chelsea twice took the lead, but the Malaysian champions responded on each occasion before a late own goal ensured the spoils were shared.

Key Match Moments

46′ Substitution – Chelsea: Gabriel Slonina replaces Teddy Sharman-Lowe in goal for the second half.

48′ Early Chance – JDT: The hosts start brightly, forcing Slonina into an important early save.

61′ Penalty – Chelsea: Jamie Gittens is fouled by Oscar Arribas inside the box, and the referee awards a penalty.

62′ Goal – JDT 1-2 Chelsea: Liam Delap calmly converts from the penalty spot to restore Chelsea’s lead.

62′ Substitution – JDT: Stoichkov replaces Shahab Zahedi.

64′ Foul – Chelsea: Dário Essugo concedes a dangerous free-kick after bringing down Nacho Méndez.

65′ Goal – JDT 2-2 Chelsea: Oscar Arribas makes amends by scoring from the resulting free-kick after a deflection.

66′ Yellow Card – Chelsea: Nicolas Jackson is booked following a rash challenge.

68′ Yellow Card – JDT: Cristian Glauder receives a caution for a late tackle.

72′ Chelsea Pressure: Chelsea dominate possession and win several corners as JDT defend deep.

75′ Yellow Card – Chelsea: Geovany Quenda is cautioned for stopping a counterattack.

78′ Double Substitution – JDT: Bergson replaces Marcos Guilherme, while Nené comes on for Nacho Méndez.

82′ Substitution – JDT: Carlos Akapo replaces Eddy Israfilov to strengthen the defense.

86′ Goal – JDT 3-2 Chelsea: Bergson capitalizes on a defensive mistake to put JDT ahead.

89′ Goal – JDT 3-3 Chelsea: Cristian Glauder scores an unfortunate own goal while attempting to clear Mykhaylo Mudryk’s dangerous cross.

90+3′ Full-Time: The referee ends the match at 3-3, with both clubs agreeing to finish the pre-season contest without a penalty shootout.