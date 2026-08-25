Chelsea Abruptly Cut Ties With $61 Million Striker Via Historic Last-Minute Transfer

Chelsea is moving on from multiple players amid the final days of the transfer window. This is not surprising Premier League news given the number of players currently on Chelsea’s roster.

With Chelsea failing to qualify for the Champions League, the club does not need quite the same size roster this season. Chelsea made a massive financial move, agreeing to the equivalent of a $61 million deal with Nottingham Forest putting striker Liam Delap on the move.

“Chelsea and Forest have now reached an agreement on a permanent transfer for Liam Delap,” Daily Telegraph’s John Percy detailed in an August 25, 2026, message on X.

“Fee will be club record of circa £45m and medical expected in the next 24 hours.”

The move comes just one year after Chelsea initially acquired Delap. With Chelsea possessing a plethora of young forwards, Delap was unable to make quite the impact many had hoped when the striker joined the club.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest EPL news.

Chelsea News: Nottingham Forest Agrees to Club Record $61 Million Transfer for Liam Delap

It is a club-record deal for Nottingham Forest who clearly believe Delap can help the team. Here’s what Nottingham Forest fans can expect from Delap.

“Liam Delap is exactly the brand of striker that Oliver Glasner has wanted to see added to the Nottingham Forest ranks,” The Athletic’s Paul Taylor detailed on August 25.

“… Delap is also a player who is powerful when running in behind and has the energy and determination to press opposition defenders. He is a player who can create the gaps for the two creative No 10 type players that Glasner likes to utilise within his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.”

Transfer Rumors: Chelsea Agreed to a $26 Million Deal With Strasbourg for Omari Kellyman

Hours earlier, Chelsea made another move with a young prospect. Chelsea agreed to a deal with Ligue 1’s Strasbourg for Omari Kellyman.

The deal is being termed as a permanent move, but Chelsea also has a buy-back option for Kellyman as part of the agreement. Kellyman was previously on loan with Cardiff City.

This move was for $26 million meaning Chelsea has now made more than $77 million in transfer deals over the last 24 hours.

“Omari Kellyman has left Chelsea in a permanent move to sister club Strasbourg of Ligue 1,” The Athletic’s Collin Millar detailed on August 25. “It is the latest dealing between the two clubs part of the BlueCo consortium led by Todd Boehly, after Valentin Barco moved in the other direction earlier this summer.

“Kellyman joined Chelsea from Aston Villa on a six-year deal in 2024 for a fee in the region of £19million ($26m), but he never made a senior appearance for the club.”

Chelsea Transfer Rumors: Will the Club Make a New Acquisition?

Chelsea has until Tuesday, September 1, to make additional transfer moves. Some fans are pushing for a potential acquisition of a new goalkeeper.

Yet, thus far, Chelsea appears to only be making moves to get rid of some of the team’s players. It remains to be seen if Chelsea could surprise with a late acquisition.