Chelsea Cut Ties With $10 Million Striker in Transfer Move Days Before Brighton Game

The moves keep coming for Chelsea as The Blues are revamping the club’s roster amid plenty of transfer rumors. Chelsea made major moves by adding goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and defender Honest Ahanor.

The club has also cut ties with plenty of young players on the team’s bloated roster. Now, striker David Datro Fofana is on the move.

Chelsea agreed to a transfer deal with Servette FC for Fofano, per insider Fabrizio Romano.

“Servette FC have completed deal to sign David Datro Fofana from Chelsea on a permanent move,” Romano detailed in an August 28, 2026, message on X.

“€2.5m fee plus €1m add-ons. It’s over between cfc and Fofana.”

Fofano was on a seven-year, $10.9 million contract with Chelsea slated to go through 2028.

Let’s explore Chelsea’s latest news amid a series of transfer moves.

Chelsea News: The Blues Strike Deal for Argentina Star GK Emiliano Martinez

After transfer rumors were heating up, Chelsea landed Martinez via a deal with Aston Villa. The addition of Martinez clouds the future of current starting goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

“Emiliano Martínez, in London today for medical tests and then contract signing at Chelsea,” Romano noted in an August 28, message on X.

“Deal valid until June 2028 with option for further season.”

Chelsea Transfer Rumors: The Club Is in Talks for Monaco Midfielder Lamine Camara

Additionally, Chelsea has been linked to a potential move for AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara. Time will tell if Chelsea strikes a deal before the Tuesday, September 1, deadline.

“Chelsea and AS Monaco had a meeting on Thursday to discuss Lamine Camara as possible option for CFC midfield,” Romano remarked on August 28.

“AS Monaco still hope to keep Camara but remain in talks for Pape Matar Sarr from Spurs, as reported.”

Chelsea Has Been One of the Most Active Premier League Teams Amid the Transfer Deadline on September 1

The Athletic’s Simon Johnson provided some added context for the club’s decision to move on from Fofana. Ultimately, Fofana was unable to carve out a consistent role during his Chelsea tenure.

“Datro Fofana has made just four appearances for Chelsea since joining from Molde for a fee in excess of £10million in January 2023,” Johnson wrote on August 28.

“The 23-year-old has been loaned out five times over the past three years to Union Berlin, Burnley, Goztepe, Fatih Karagumruk and Strasbourg. As reported throughout the summer, Chelsea had earmarked Datro Fofana for a permanent sale this window.”