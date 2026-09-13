How to Watch Coventry City vs. Brighton Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Coventry City hosts Brighton & Hove Albion at the Coventry Building Society Arena this Sunday, Sept. 13, for the fourth matchday of the 2026-27 Premier League.

After the first three matchdays, Frank Lampard’s side has not yet won a single match. They sit last in the table with 0 points after 3 defeats.

Brighton, for its part, is currently in 12th position with 4 points after 3 matches, with a record of 1 win, 1 draw and 1 defeat.

Coventry City vs. Brighton: Start Time

The match between Coventry City and Brighton is scheduled for Sept. 13 at 2:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time and 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Sept. 13, 2026

Sept. 13, 2026 Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry Building Society Arena Kickoff Time: 2:00 p.m. BST, 6:00 a.m. PT, 9:00 a.m. ET

Coventry City vs. Brighton: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

The match between Coventry City and Brighton will be available in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports.

In the United States, the match will be available on USA Network. In Canada, you can follow Coventry City vs. Brighton on DAZN and fuboTV.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.