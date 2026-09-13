How to Watch Coventry City vs. Brighton Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Coventry City hosts Brighton & Hove Albion at the Coventry Building Society Arena this Sunday, Sept. 13, for the fourth matchday of the 2026-27 Premier League.
After the first three matchdays, Frank Lampard’s side has not yet won a single match. They sit last in the table with 0 points after 3 defeats.
Brighton, for its part, is currently in 12th position with 4 points after 3 matches, with a record of 1 win, 1 draw and 1 defeat.
Coventry City vs. Brighton: Start Time
The match between Coventry City and Brighton is scheduled for Sept. 13 at 2:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time and 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
- Date: Sept. 13, 2026
- Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena
- Kickoff Time: 2:00 p.m. BST, 6:00 a.m. PT, 9:00 a.m. ET
Coventry City vs. Brighton: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More
The match between Coventry City and Brighton will be available in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports.
In the United States, the match will be available on USA Network. In Canada, you can follow Coventry City vs. Brighton on DAZN and fuboTV.
Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.
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Country
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Platform(s)
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American Samoa
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Premier League TV
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Anguilla
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Antigua and Barbuda
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Australia
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Stan Sport
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Bangladesh
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Toffee Live, myco
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Barbados
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Belize
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Nexgen, Max
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Botswana
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
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British Virgin Islands
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Brunei Darussalam
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Astro Premier League 2, Astro Go
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Cameroon
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
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Canada
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DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
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Cayman Islands
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Dominica
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Fiji
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Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV
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Gambia
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
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Ghana
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
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United Kingdom
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Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live
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Grenada
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Hong Kong
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Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, M Plus Live
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India
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JioHotstar, Star Sports Select 1
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Ireland (Republic)
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Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live
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Jamaica
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Kenya
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, GOtv
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Kiribati
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Sky Sport Premier League
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Lesotho
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
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Liberia
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
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Malawi
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
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Malaysia
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Astro Premier League 2, Astro Go, sooka
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Malta
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GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
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Marshall Islands
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Sky Sport Premier League
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Mauritius
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
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Mexico
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TNT Sports, Max Mexico
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Montserrat
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Namibia
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
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Nauru
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Sky Sport Premier League
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New Zealand
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Sky Sport Premier League
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Nigeria
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
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Niue
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Sky Sport Premier League
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Pakistan
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myco
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Palau
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Sky Sport Premier League
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Philippines
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Setanta Sports Philippine
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Puerto Rico
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean, NAICOM
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Rwanda
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA
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Saint Kitts and Nevis
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Saint Lucia
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Samoa
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Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV
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Seychelles
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
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Sierra Leone
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
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Singapore
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StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
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Solomon Islands
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Sky Sport Premier League
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South Africa
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
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South Sudan
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beIN Sports HD 4, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD
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St. Vincent / Grenadines
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Swaziland (Eswatini)
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
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Tanzania
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
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Tonga
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Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV
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Trinidad and Tobago
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Tuvalu
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Sky Sport Premier League
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Uganda
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
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U.S. Virgin Islands
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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USA
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USA Network, SiriusXM FC
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Vanuatu
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Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV
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Zambia
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
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Zimbabwe
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
How to Watch Coventry City vs. Brighton Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming