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How to Watch Coventry City vs. Brighton Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

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MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Frank Lampard, Manager of Coventry during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Manchester City and Coventry City at Etihad Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Coventry City hosts Brighton & Hove Albion at the Coventry Building Society Arena this Sunday, Sept. 13, for the fourth matchday of the 2026-27 Premier League.

After the first three matchdays, Frank Lampard’s side has not yet won a single match. They sit last in the table with 0 points after 3 defeats.

Brighton, for its part, is currently in 12th position with 4 points after 3 matches, with a record of 1 win, 1 draw and 1 defeat.

Coventry City vs. Brighton: Start Time

The match between Coventry City and Brighton is scheduled for Sept. 13 at 2:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time and 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

  • Date: Sept. 13, 2026
  • Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena
  • Kickoff Time: 2:00 p.m. BST, 6:00 a.m. PT, 9:00 a.m. ET

Coventry City vs. Brighton: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

The match between Coventry City and Brighton will be available in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports.

In the United States, the match will be available on USA Network. In Canada, you can follow Coventry City vs. Brighton on DAZN and fuboTV.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.

Country

Platform(s)

American Samoa

Premier League TV

Anguilla

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Australia

Stan Sport

Bangladesh

Toffee Live, myco

Barbados

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Belize

Nexgen, Max

Botswana

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

British Virgin Islands

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Brunei Darussalam

Astro Premier League 2, Astro Go

Cameroon

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada

Cayman Islands

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Dominica

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Fiji

Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV

Gambia

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Ghana

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Kingdom

Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live

Grenada

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Hong Kong

Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, M Plus Live

India

JioHotstar, Star Sports Select 1

Ireland (Republic)

Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live

Jamaica

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Kenya

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, GOtv

Kiribati

Sky Sport Premier League

Lesotho

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liberia

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia

Astro Premier League 2, Astro Go, sooka

Malta

GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Marshall Islands

Sky Sport Premier League

Mauritius

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mexico

TNT Sports, Max Mexico

Montserrat

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Namibia

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Nauru

Sky Sport Premier League

New Zealand

Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Niue

Sky Sport Premier League

Pakistan

myco

Palau

Sky Sport Premier League

Philippines

Setanta Sports Philippine

Puerto Rico

Disney+ Premium Caribbean, NAICOM

Rwanda

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Saint Lucia

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Samoa

Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV

Seychelles

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Singapore

StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

Solomon Islands

Sky Sport Premier League

South Africa

SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

South Sudan

beIN Sports HD 4, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD

St. Vincent / Grenadines

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Swaziland (Eswatini)

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tanzania

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tonga

Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV

Trinidad and Tobago

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Tuvalu

Sky Sport Premier League

Uganda

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

U.S. Virgin Islands

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

USA

USA Network, SiriusXM FC

Vanuatu

Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV

Zambia

SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Manuel Meza Manuel Meza is a sports journalist currently covering international soccer and the NHL for Heavy Sports. With a writing career launched in 2020, he has contributed to industry leaders like Athlon Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Sporting News. More about Manuel Meza

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How to Watch Coventry City vs. Brighton Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

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