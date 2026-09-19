Everton vs. Ipswich Town Lineup Today: Team News & Confirmed Starting XI

Everton will host Ipswich Town at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool this Saturday, Sept. 19, for Matchweek 5 of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

The Toffees are coming off a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton on Sept. 16 in the third round of the Carabao Cup, but in their most recent league match, they drew 0-0 with Tottenham on Sept. 12.

Everton are currently ninth in the league standings with six points after four matches, with one win and three draws. The Toffees have yet to lose a Premier League match.

Ipswich Town, meanwhile, are coming off a 4-2 defeat to Arsenal in the third round of the Carabao Cup, although they defeated Crystal Palace 3-2 in their most recent league match on Sept. 12. Ipswich Town are currently 10th in the league standings with six points after four matches and a record of two wins and two defeats.

This is a crucial match for both teams: one is ninth, and the other is 10th; both have six points and are looking to climb the table and start establishing themselves in the upper-middle part of the table.

Everton vs. Ipswich Town: Team News & Starting Lineups

Both teams have at least one confirmed absence for this match. Everton will not be able to count on Christian Norgaard due to a groin problem, while Merlin Rohl is a doubt for unspecified reasons. Ipswich, meanwhile, will be without Jack Taylor due to a knee injury, while Emersonn is a doubt with a thigh injury, as is Azar Matusiwa.

Everton could line up Pickford in goal, with a back four of Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Brathwaite and Mykolenko. Garner and Hackney would lead the midfield, while George, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish and Barry would make up the attack.

The visitors could line up Scherpen in goal, protected by a back four of O’Shea, Diop, Greaves and Davis. Palacios and Lukic would play in midfield, with Fatawu, Enciso, Clarke and Flemming in attack.

Everton predicted starting XI vs. Ipswich Town: Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Hackney; George, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry.

Ipswich Town predicted starting XI vs. Everton: Scherpen; O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Palacios, Lukic; Fatawu, Enciso, Clarke; Flemming.

These predicted starting lineups will be replaced by the official confirmed lineups about an hour before kickoff, when both clubs announce them. The match is set to start at 7:00 a.m. PT, 10:00 a.m. ET, and 3:00 p.m. BST.