How to Watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Live Today: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel & Stream

Newcastle United faces Bournemouth at St. James’ Park on Saturday, September 5, 2026, in a Matchday 3 Premier League clash. Both clubs are working under new managers, making this an early test of their new systems.
Newcastle has taken four points from its first two games. Bournemouth has also shown attacking promise but has struggled to protect leads. The match kicks off at 12:30 PM BST.
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Live Match Today: What Time Does It Start?
The Premier League match takes place at St. James’ Park on Saturday, September 5.
- Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026
- Kickoff: 12:30 PM BST
- Venue: St. James’ Park
- Competition: Premier League, Matchday 3
How and Where to Watch
Europe
- United Kingdom and Ireland: TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate / HBO Max – 12:30 PM BST
- Germany, Austria and Switzerland: Sky Deutschland – 1:30 PM CEST
- France and Belgium: Canal+ Sport – 1:30 PM CEST
- Spain: DAZN Spain – 1:30 PM CEST
- Italy: Sky Italia – 1:30 PM CEST
- Scandinavia: Viaplay – 1:30 PM CEST
- Netherlands: Viaplay / HBO Max – 1:30 PM CEST
- Portugal: Eleven / DAZN Portugal – 12:30 PM WEST
- Czech Republic & Slovakia: Canal+ Sport – 1:30 PM CEST
The Americas
- United States: USA Network / Peacock / DIRECTV – 7:30 AM EDT / 4:30 AM PDT
- Canada: FuboTV Canada – 7:30 AM EDT
- Brazil: ESPN Brasil / Disney+ – 8:30 AM BRT
- Mexico: ESPN Latin America / Disney+ – 5:30 AM CST
- Argentina: ESPN Latin America / Disney+ – 8:30 AM ART
- Colombia: ESPN Latin America / Disney+ – 6:30 AM COT
- The Caribbean: Flow Sports – 7:30 AM AST
Africa and Middle East
- Ghana: SuperSport – 12:30 PM GMT
- Nigeria: SuperSport / Canal+ Afrique – 1:30 PM WAT
- South Africa: SuperSport – 2:30 PM SAST
- Kenya: SuperSport – 3:30 PM EAT
- Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Maximo and Variety / Canal+ Afrique – regional times vary
- North Africa & Middle East: beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN CONNECT – regional times vary
Asia and Oceania
- India and South Asia: JioStar / Disney+ Hotstar – 5:00 PM IST
- China: Migu / iQIYI Sports – 7:30 PM CST
- Japan: SPOTV NOW – 8:30 PM JST
- South Korea: SPOTV NOW – 8:30 PM KST
- Thailand, Vietnam & Cambodia: Jasmine International / TrueVisions / FPT Play – 6:30 PM ICT
- Australia: Stan Sport – 9:30 PM AEST
- New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ – 11:30 PM NZST
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Preview
Newcastle enters Matchday 3 with four points from its opening two matches under Matthias Jaissle. The campaign began with a 2-2 draw against Liverpool, followed by a 2-0 away win over Tottenham Hotspur.
Jaissle has brought a more aggressive defensive approach. The home side currently ranks sixth in the league for total fouls committed.
Bournemouth is still searching for consistency under Marco Rose. The Cherries lost 2-1 to Manchester City before drawing 1-1 with Everton.
Rose’s high-pressing system has worked well early in games. The problem has been protecting leads late in matches.
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head
The recent record favors Bournemouth. Newcastle is winless in the last eight meetings between the clubs.
The sides have met 18 times in total. Newcastle has five wins, Bournemouth has five, and eight matches have ended in draws.
The most recent meeting at St. James’ Park ended in a 2-1 Bournemouth win in April 2026. Bournemouth also won 4-1 at the venue in January 2025.
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Stats
The head-to-head numbers point toward an open contest.
Total meetings: 18
Newcastle wins: 5
Bournemouth wins: 5
Draws: 8
Average goals per meeting: 2.89
BTTS: 72% of meetings
Newcastle has started the season with four points, while Bournemouth has one point from its opening two games.
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Ticket
The 52,000-capacity St. James’ Park is sold out for the match.
Fans looking for legitimate late availability should check the official Newcastle United Ticket Hub for any verified options.
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Prediction
Newcastle has made the stronger start and will have home advantage. However, the recent head-to-head record gives Bournemouth reason to believe it can cause problems again.
The visitors have also shown an ability to score through their pressing system. Newcastle’s defensive absences could make this a competitive game.
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth score prediction: Newcastle United 2-2 AFC Bournemouth.
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Odds
The betting market makes Newcastle the home favorite.
Newcastle United: 6-5
Draw: 5-2
AFC Bournemouth: 11-5
The odds give the hosts the edge, but the relatively short price on the draw reflects the matchup’s competitive nature.
How to Watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Live Today: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel & Stream