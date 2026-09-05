How to Watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Live Today: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel & Stream

Newcastle United faces Bournemouth at St. James’ Park on Saturday, September 5, 2026, in a Matchday 3 Premier League clash. Both clubs are working under new managers, making this an early test of their new systems.

Newcastle has taken four points from its first two games. Bournemouth has also shown attacking promise but has struggled to protect leads. The match kicks off at 12:30 PM BST.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Live Match Today: What Time Does It Start?

The Premier League match takes place at St. James’ Park on Saturday, September 5.

Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026

Kickoff: 12:30 PM BST

Venue: St. James’ Park

Competition: Premier League, Matchday 3

How and Where to Watch

Europe

United Kingdom and Ireland: TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate / HBO Max – 12:30 PM BST

Germany, Austria and Switzerland: Sky Deutschland – 1:30 PM CEST

France and Belgium: Canal+ Sport – 1:30 PM CEST

Spain: DAZN Spain – 1:30 PM CEST

Italy: Sky Italia – 1:30 PM CEST

Scandinavia: Viaplay – 1:30 PM CEST

Netherlands: Viaplay / HBO Max – 1:30 PM CEST

Portugal: Eleven / DAZN Portugal – 12:30 PM WEST

Czech Republic & Slovakia: Canal+ Sport – 1:30 PM CEST

The Americas

United States: USA Network / Peacock / DIRECTV – 7:30 AM EDT / 4:30 AM PDT

Canada: FuboTV Canada – 7:30 AM EDT

Brazil: ESPN Brasil / Disney+ – 8:30 AM BRT

Mexico: ESPN Latin America / Disney+ – 5:30 AM CST

Argentina: ESPN Latin America / Disney+ – 8:30 AM ART

Colombia: ESPN Latin America / Disney+ – 6:30 AM COT

The Caribbean: Flow Sports – 7:30 AM AST

Africa and Middle East

Ghana: SuperSport – 12:30 PM GMT

Nigeria: SuperSport / Canal+ Afrique – 1:30 PM WAT

South Africa: SuperSport – 2:30 PM SAST

Kenya: SuperSport – 3:30 PM EAT

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Maximo and Variety / Canal+ Afrique – regional times vary

North Africa & Middle East: beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN CONNECT – regional times vary

Asia and Oceania

India and South Asia: JioStar / Disney+ Hotstar – 5:00 PM IST

China: Migu / iQIYI Sports – 7:30 PM CST

Japan: SPOTV NOW – 8:30 PM JST

South Korea: SPOTV NOW – 8:30 PM KST

Thailand, Vietnam & Cambodia: Jasmine International / TrueVisions / FPT Play – 6:30 PM ICT

Australia: Stan Sport – 9:30 PM AEST

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ – 11:30 PM NZST

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Preview

Newcastle enters Matchday 3 with four points from its opening two matches under Matthias Jaissle. The campaign began with a 2-2 draw against Liverpool, followed by a 2-0 away win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Jaissle has brought a more aggressive defensive approach. The home side currently ranks sixth in the league for total fouls committed.

Bournemouth is still searching for consistency under Marco Rose. The Cherries lost 2-1 to Manchester City before drawing 1-1 with Everton.

Rose’s high-pressing system has worked well early in games. The problem has been protecting leads late in matches.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

The recent record favors Bournemouth. Newcastle is winless in the last eight meetings between the clubs.

The sides have met 18 times in total. Newcastle has five wins, Bournemouth has five, and eight matches have ended in draws.

The most recent meeting at St. James’ Park ended in a 2-1 Bournemouth win in April 2026. Bournemouth also won 4-1 at the venue in January 2025.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Stats

The head-to-head numbers point toward an open contest.

Total meetings: 18

Newcastle wins: 5

Bournemouth wins: 5

Draws: 8

Average goals per meeting: 2.89

BTTS: 72% of meetings

Newcastle has started the season with four points, while Bournemouth has one point from its opening two games.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Ticket

The 52,000-capacity St. James’ Park is sold out for the match.

Fans looking for legitimate late availability should check the official Newcastle United Ticket Hub for any verified options.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Prediction

Newcastle has made the stronger start and will have home advantage. However, the recent head-to-head record gives Bournemouth reason to believe it can cause problems again.

The visitors have also shown an ability to score through their pressing system. Newcastle’s defensive absences could make this a competitive game.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth score prediction: Newcastle United 2-2 AFC Bournemouth.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Odds

The betting market makes Newcastle the home favorite.

Newcastle United: 6-5

Draw: 5-2

AFC Bournemouth: 11-5

The odds give the hosts the edge, but the relatively short price on the draw reflects the matchup’s competitive nature.