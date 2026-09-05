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How to Watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Live Today: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel & Stream

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How to Watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Live Today: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel & Stream
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Newcastle United's English midfielder #19 Anthony Elanga (C) celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on August 29, 2026. (Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP via Getty Images) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Newcastle United faces Bournemouth at St. James’ Park on Saturday, September 5, 2026, in a Matchday 3 Premier League clash. Both clubs are working under new managers, making this an early test of their new systems.

Newcastle has taken four points from its first two games. Bournemouth has also shown attacking promise but has struggled to protect leads. The match kicks off at 12:30 PM BST.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Live Match Today: What Time Does It Start?

The Premier League match takes place at St. James’ Park on Saturday, September 5.

  • Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026
  • Kickoff: 12:30 PM BST
  • Venue: St. James’ Park
  • Competition: Premier League, Matchday 3

How and Where to Watch

Europe

  • United Kingdom and Ireland: TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate / HBO Max – 12:30 PM BST
  • Germany, Austria and  Switzerland: Sky Deutschland – 1:30 PM CEST
  • France and Belgium: Canal+ Sport – 1:30 PM CEST
  • Spain: DAZN Spain – 1:30 PM CEST
  • Italy: Sky Italia – 1:30 PM CEST
  • Scandinavia: Viaplay – 1:30 PM CEST
  • Netherlands: Viaplay / HBO Max – 1:30 PM CEST
  • Portugal: Eleven / DAZN Portugal – 12:30 PM WEST
  • Czech Republic & Slovakia: Canal+ Sport – 1:30 PM CEST

The Americas

  • United States: USA Network / Peacock / DIRECTV – 7:30 AM EDT / 4:30 AM PDT
  • Canada: FuboTV Canada – 7:30 AM EDT
  • Brazil: ESPN Brasil / Disney+ – 8:30 AM BRT
  • Mexico: ESPN Latin America / Disney+ – 5:30 AM CST
  • Argentina: ESPN Latin America / Disney+ – 8:30 AM ART
  • Colombia: ESPN Latin America / Disney+ – 6:30 AM COT
  • The Caribbean: Flow Sports – 7:30 AM AST

Africa and  Middle East

  • Ghana: SuperSport – 12:30 PM GMT
  • Nigeria: SuperSport / Canal+ Afrique – 1:30 PM WAT
  • South Africa: SuperSport – 2:30 PM SAST
  • Kenya: SuperSport – 3:30 PM EAT
  • Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Maximo and Variety / Canal+ Afrique – regional times vary
  • North Africa & Middle East: beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN CONNECT – regional times vary

Asia and  Oceania

  • India and South Asia: JioStar / Disney+ Hotstar – 5:00 PM IST
  • China: Migu / iQIYI Sports – 7:30 PM CST
  • Japan: SPOTV NOW – 8:30 PM JST
  • South Korea: SPOTV NOW – 8:30 PM KST
  • Thailand, Vietnam & Cambodia: Jasmine International / TrueVisions / FPT Play – 6:30 PM ICT
  • Australia: Stan Sport – 9:30 PM AEST
  • New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ – 11:30 PM NZST

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Preview

Newcastle enters Matchday 3 with four points from its opening two matches under Matthias Jaissle. The campaign began with a 2-2 draw against Liverpool, followed by a 2-0 away win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Jaissle has brought a more aggressive defensive approach. The home side currently ranks sixth in the league for total fouls committed.

Bournemouth is still searching for consistency under Marco Rose. The Cherries lost 2-1 to Manchester City before drawing 1-1 with Everton.

Rose’s high-pressing system has worked well early in games. The problem has been protecting leads late in matches.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

The recent record favors Bournemouth. Newcastle is winless in the last eight meetings between the clubs.

The sides have met 18 times in total. Newcastle has five wins, Bournemouth has five, and eight matches have ended in draws.

The most recent meeting at St. James’ Park ended in a 2-1 Bournemouth win in April 2026. Bournemouth also won 4-1 at the venue in January 2025.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Stats

The head-to-head numbers point toward an open contest.

Total meetings: 18
Newcastle wins: 5
Bournemouth wins: 5
Draws: 8
Average goals per meeting: 2.89
BTTS: 72% of meetings

Newcastle has started the season with four points, while Bournemouth has one point from its opening two games.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Ticket

The 52,000-capacity St. James’ Park is sold out for the match.

Fans looking for legitimate late availability should check the official Newcastle United Ticket Hub for any verified options.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Prediction

Newcastle has made the stronger start and will have home advantage. However, the recent head-to-head record gives Bournemouth reason to believe it can cause problems again.

The visitors have also shown an ability to score through their pressing system. Newcastle’s defensive absences could make this a competitive game.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth score prediction: Newcastle United 2-2 AFC Bournemouth.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Odds

The betting market makes Newcastle the home favorite.

Newcastle United: 6-5
Draw: 5-2
AFC Bournemouth: 11-5

The odds give the hosts the edge, but the relatively short price on the draw reflects the matchup’s competitive nature.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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How to Watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Live Today: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel & Stream

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