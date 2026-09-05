Hull City Fans Will Love Encouraging Claim on New Signing

Hull City had a historic summer transfer window after securing its return to the Premier League. Among the signings, one perhaps stands out as the most unexpected, but it should also be one that excites fans most.

We are talking about 19-year-old midfielder Christos Mouzakitis, who joined from Olympiacos on deadline day for €15 million ($17.4m).

In comments ahead of this Saturday, Sept. 5, match between Hull and Aston Villa, the Tigers coach Sergej Jakirovic made some statements about Mouzakitis that will surely excite the team’s fans.

The manager believes the young midfielder is ready for the Premier League because he understands the high demands at Olympiacos. That said, he made it clear that they will work to develop him, improve him, and help him adapt to English football in the best and quickest way possible.

Hull City Plan to Develop Christos Mouzakitis Into Star

He said, via Hull Live: “He’s a very good young player. He already has experience, and it’s not easy to play for Olympiacos, where there is a lot of stress and expectation.”

“He has great potential. We will try to develop him and improve him; we have the space to improve him, and I hope he will adapt as soon as possible to English football. There is great potential, so we will see how he can develop, but we are here to help him.”

Mouzakitis can control the tempo of a match and distribute the ball forward to his teammates to start building attacking plays. The young Greek has been compared on more than one occasion to other legends in his position, such as Luka Modric and even a less widely known or mentioned player, Marco Verratti, the former PSG star.

There is no denying this player’s talent. Those who have followed Greek football, specifically Olympiacos, have known about it for a couple of seasons now, but an authoritative voice like Jakirovic’s has now confirmed that big things can be expected from him.

It is no surprise that some Nottingham Forest fans have complained on social media that, despite sharing the same owner as Olympiacos, Evangelos Marinakis prefers to strengthen Forest’s rivals rather than send his best players to the club at the City Ground.

It is worth remembering that Mouzakitis is not the only case, as Hull City also signed Konstantinos Tzolakis from the Greek giants and, after two matchdays, he is one of the best, if not the best, goalkeepers in the Premier League.