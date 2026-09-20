Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace Lineup Today: Team News & Confirmed Starting XI

Leeds United will host Crystal Palace at Elland Road in Leeds this Sunday, Sept. 20, for Matchweek 5 of the Premier League.

The home side are coming off an authoritative 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on Sept. 14. That said, they were eliminated by Chelsea 6-3 in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Leeds are currently sixth in the Premier League table with eight points after four matches, with a record of two wins and two draws. In other words, Daniel Farke’s team have not lost a single league match yet.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are coming off a 4-0 victory over Lech Poznań on Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League, but before that, they lost 3-2 to Ipswich Town on Sept. 12 in the Premier League.

Palace are currently 17th in the table with just three points after four matches, with one win and three defeats.

This match is particularly important for Crystal Palace, as moving out of such a low position at this stage of the competition, while also building motivation for the Europa League, will be key to the team’s morale.

Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace: Team News & Starting Lineups

Both teams arrive with some absences. Leeds will miss Harry Wilson (thigh injury), Joe Rodon (hamstring injury), and Mateo Joseph (knee injury).

Therefore, Farke could line up Trafford in goal, with a back three of Justin, Elvedi and Muharemovic, and a midfield of Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka and Gudmundsson, while the attack would fall to Calvert-Lewin and Okafor.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will not be able to count on Axel Disasi for this match because he is suspended. In addition, Dean Henderson has an ankle injury, Chadi Riad has a knee injury, and Jean-Philippe Mateta has a hamstring injury.

Therefore, the away side could line up Henderson in goal, with Tomiyasu, Richards and Ahanor in defense, Khalaili, Timber, Wharton and Mitchell in midfield, and Sarr, Pino and Strand Larsen in attack.

Leeds United predicted starting XI vs. Crystal Palace: Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Crystal Palace predicted starting XI vs. Leeds United: Henderson; Tomiyasu, Richards, Ahanor; Khalaili, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Strand Larsen.

These predicted starting lineups will be replaced by the official confirmed lineups about an hour before kickoff, when both clubs announce them. The match is set to start at 6:00 a.m. PT, 9:00 a.m. ET, and 2:00 p.m. BST.