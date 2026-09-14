Leeds United vs. Newcastle United Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Live Score & Match Result

Leeds United will host Newcastle this Monday, Sept. 14, at Elland Road in Leeds for the fourth matchweek of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

The home side are coming off a 1-1 draw in their most recent league match against Brighton on Sept. 5, with a goal from Jadon Bogle in the 15th minute. In the 75th minute, Luca Buscovic scored the equalizer.

More recently, last Wednesday, Sept. 9, Leeds lost 6-3 to Chelsea in the third round of the EFL Cup. The Whites are currently in 11th place in the league standings with five points after three matches and a record of one win and two draws. In other words, Daniel Farke’s team have not lost a single league match this season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are also coming off a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Sept. 5 in their most recent Premier League match. The goals for Matías Jaissle’s side were scored by Harvey Barnes in the 37th minute and Jacob Ramsey in the 88th minute.

On Sept. 8, the Magpies defeated Millwall 1-0 in the third round of the EFL Cup. They are currently in 10th place in the Premier League with five points after three matches, with a record identical to their opponents: one win and two draws.

Leeds United vs. Newcastle United: Live Score

Team Score Scorer/s Leeds United – – Newcastle United – –

This section will be updated as the match progresses. It starts at 8:00 p.m. BST, 12:00 p.m. PT, 3:00 p.m. ET.

Leeds United vs. Newcastle United: Starting Lineups

Leeds United will not be able to count on Joe Rodon due to a thigh injury or Mateo Joseph, who has an ACL injury, while Ilia Gruev is doubtful due to a knee injury.

For Newcastle, the Magpies will not be able to count on Joelinton, who has a thigh injury, or Dan Burn and William Osula, both with ankle injuries. Amar Dedic is doubtful due to a hamstring injury, as is Ewen Jaouen due to an ankle injury.

Leeds United CONFIRMED starting XI vs. Newcastle United: Trafford; Bogle, Gudmundsson, Justin, Muharemovic; Elvedi, Ampadu, Tanaka; Stach, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

Newcastle United CONFIRMED starting XI vs. Leeds United: Hornicek; Hall, Botman, Thiaw, Dedic; Miley, Nico; Fernandez-Pardo, Barnes, Murphy; Wissa.

These predicted starting lineups will be replaced by the official confirmed lineups about an hour before kickoff, when both clubs announce them.

Leeds United vs. Newcastle United: Match Result

This section will be updated once the match concludes, around 5:15 p.m. BST, 9:15 a.m. PT, 12:15 p.m. ET.