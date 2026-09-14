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How to Watch Leeds United vs. Newcastle United Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

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NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Players of Newcastle United form a huddle before the Premier League 2026/27 match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park on September 05, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leeds United hosts Newcastle United this Monday, Sept. 14, at Elland Road, for the fourth matchday of the 2026-27 Premier League.

The home side arrives in 11th place with 5 points after 3 matches, with 1 win and 2 draws.

Newcastle arrives in exactly the same circumstances, although it positions itself in 10th place on goal difference.

Leeds United vs. Newcastle United: Start Time

Leeds and Newcastle are scheduled to meet on Sept. 14 at 8:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time and 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

  • Date: Sept. 14, 2026
  • Venue: Elland Road, Leeds
  • Kickoff Time: 8:00 p.m. BST, 12:00 p.m. PT, 3:00 p.m. ET

Leeds United vs. Newcastle United: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

The match between Leeds United and Newcastle United will be available in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports.

In the United States, you can watch the match on USA Network. In Canada, you can follow Leeds United vs. Newcastle United on DAZN and fuboTV.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.

Country

Platform(s)

American Samoa

Premier League TV

Anguilla

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Australia

Stan Sport

Barbados

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Belize

Nexgen

Botswana

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

British Virgin Islands

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Cameroon

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada

Cayman Islands

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Dominica

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Fiji

Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV

Gambia

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Ghana

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

United Kingdom

Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

Grenada

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Hong Kong

Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, M Plus Live

India

JioHotstar, Star Sports Select 1

Ireland (Republic)

Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

Jamaica

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Kenya

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, GOtv

Kiribati

Sky Sport Premier League

Lesotho

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Liberia

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Malawi

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Malta

GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Marshall Islands

Sky Sport Premier League

Mauritius

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Mexico

FOX One

Montserrat

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Namibia

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Nauru

Sky Sport Premier League

New Zealand

Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Niue

Sky Sport Premier League

Pakistan

myco

Palau

Sky Sport Premier League

Philippines

Setanta Sports Philippine

Puerto Rico

Disney+ Premium Caribbean, NAICOM

Rwanda

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Saint Helena

SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Saint Lucia

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Samoa

Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV

Seychelles

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Sierra Leone

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Singapore

StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

Solomon Islands

Sky Sport Premier League

South Africa

SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand

South Sudan

beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD

St. Vincent / Grenadines

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Swaziland (Eswatini)

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Tanzania

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Tonga

Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV

Trinidad and Tobago

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Tuvalu

Sky Sport Premier League

U.S. Virgin Islands

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Uganda

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

USA

USA Network, SiriusXM FC, Sling

Vanuatu

Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV

Zambia

SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Zimbabwe

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Manuel Meza Manuel Meza is a sports journalist currently covering international soccer and the NHL for Heavy Sports. With a writing career launched in 2020, he has contributed to industry leaders like Athlon Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Sporting News. More about Manuel Meza

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How to Watch Leeds United vs. Newcastle United Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

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