How to Watch Leeds United vs. Newcastle United Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Leeds United hosts Newcastle United this Monday, Sept. 14, at Elland Road, for the fourth matchday of the 2026-27 Premier League.

The home side arrives in 11th place with 5 points after 3 matches, with 1 win and 2 draws.

Newcastle arrives in exactly the same circumstances, although it positions itself in 10th place on goal difference.



Leeds United vs. Newcastle United: Start Time

Leeds and Newcastle are scheduled to meet on Sept. 14 at 8:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time and 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Sept. 14, 2026

Sept. 14, 2026 Venue: Elland Road, Leeds

Elland Road, Leeds Kickoff Time: 8:00 p.m. BST, 12:00 p.m. PT, 3:00 p.m. ET

Leeds United vs. Newcastle United: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

The match between Leeds United and Newcastle United will be available in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports.

In the United States, you can watch the match on USA Network. In Canada, you can follow Leeds United vs. Newcastle United on DAZN and fuboTV.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.