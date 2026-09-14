How to Watch Leeds United vs. Newcastle United Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Leeds United hosts Newcastle United this Monday, Sept. 14, at Elland Road, for the fourth matchday of the 2026-27 Premier League.
The home side arrives in 11th place with 5 points after 3 matches, with 1 win and 2 draws.
Newcastle arrives in exactly the same circumstances, although it positions itself in 10th place on goal difference.
Leeds United vs. Newcastle United: Start Time
Leeds and Newcastle are scheduled to meet on Sept. 14 at 8:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time and 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
- Date: Sept. 14, 2026
- Venue: Elland Road, Leeds
- Kickoff Time: 8:00 p.m. BST, 12:00 p.m. PT, 3:00 p.m. ET
Leeds United vs. Newcastle United: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More
The match between Leeds United and Newcastle United will be available in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports.
In the United States, you can watch the match on USA Network. In Canada, you can follow Leeds United vs. Newcastle United on DAZN and fuboTV.
Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.
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Country
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Platform(s)
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American Samoa
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Premier League TV
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Anguilla
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Antigua and Barbuda
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Australia
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Stan Sport
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Barbados
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Belize
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Nexgen
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Botswana
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
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British Virgin Islands
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Cameroon
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
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Canada
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DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
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Cayman Islands
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Dominica
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Fiji
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Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV
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Gambia
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
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Ghana
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
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United Kingdom
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Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
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Grenada
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Hong Kong
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Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, M Plus Live
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India
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JioHotstar, Star Sports Select 1
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Ireland (Republic)
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Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
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Jamaica
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Kenya
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, GOtv
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Kiribati
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Sky Sport Premier League
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Lesotho
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
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Liberia
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
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Malawi
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
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Malta
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GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
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Marshall Islands
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Sky Sport Premier League
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Mauritius
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
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Mexico
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FOX One
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Montserrat
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Namibia
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
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Nauru
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Sky Sport Premier League
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New Zealand
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Sky Sport Premier League
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Nigeria
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
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Niue
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Sky Sport Premier League
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Pakistan
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myco
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Palau
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Sky Sport Premier League
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Philippines
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Setanta Sports Philippine
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Puerto Rico
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean, NAICOM
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Rwanda
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
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Saint Helena
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
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Saint Kitts and Nevis
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Saint Lucia
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Samoa
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Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV
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Seychelles
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
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Sierra Leone
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
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Singapore
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StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
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Solomon Islands
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Sky Sport Premier League
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South Africa
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand
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South Sudan
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beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD
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St. Vincent / Grenadines
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Swaziland (Eswatini)
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
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Tanzania
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
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Tonga
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Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV
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Trinidad and Tobago
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Tuvalu
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Sky Sport Premier League
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U.S. Virgin Islands
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Uganda
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
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USA
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USA Network, SiriusXM FC, Sling
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Vanuatu
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Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV
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Zambia
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
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Zimbabwe
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SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
How to Watch Leeds United vs. Newcastle United Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming