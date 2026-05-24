How to Watch Liverpool vs Brentford Live Today: Premier League Preview, Stats, Lineup

Liverpool vs Brentford live today is scheduled to take place at Anfield on Sunday, May 24, 2026, marking the final weekend of the Premier League season. The match kicks off at 4:00 PM BST and will begin at the same time as the rest of the league’s Decision Day fixtures. Liverpool enters the game needing only one point to secure UEFA Champions League qualification under new manager Arne Slot.

Brentford still has European qualification hopes alive, but must win away from home to keep those chances alive.

The Liverpool vs Brentford match today also carries emotional weight, as it could reportedly be the final Anfield appearance for legendary forward Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool vs Brentford Lineup and Team News Before Final Day Clash

Liverpool vs Brentford lineup news could shape the race for European places. Liverpool received a major boost after goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Alexander Isak returned to training and became available for selection.

Liverpool still remains without long-term absentees Conor Bradley and Hugo Ekitike ahead of Liverpool vs Brentford today. Brentford defender Rico Henry is unavailable, while former Liverpool midfielder Fábio Carvalho continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Brentford F.C. will again rely heavily on striker Igor Thiago, who has scored 41 percent of the club’s league goals this season. His finishing ability remains central to Brentford’s hopes of leaving Anfield with a result.

Liverpool vs Brentford Stats and Head-to-Head Record

Liverpool vs Brentford stats show mixed recent meetings between the two clubs. Brentford defeated Liverpool F.C. 3-2 in the reverse fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium in October 2025, creating major pressure in the top-four race.

Despite that result, Liverpool has dominated this fixture at Anfield in recent years. Brentford has not won an away league match against Liverpool since 1937. Liverpool also won its last three home league games against Brentford without conceding a goal.

The recent Liverpool vs Brentford head-to-head results include Liverpool’s 2-0 away win in January 2025, a 2-0 home win in August 2024, and a 4-1 away win in February 2024. Those results continue to strengthen Liverpool’s record at Anfield as the final matchday approaches.

Liverpool vs Brentford prediction discussions continue because of Liverpool’s strong home form and Brentford’s push for Europe. Liverpool needs only one point to secure Champions League football, while Brentford must win to keep its European hopes alive.

Liverpool vs Brentford Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans searching for Liverpool vs Brentford live stream details can watch the match through several broadcasters worldwide. Fans in Ireland can watch on Premier Sports. In the United States, Liverpool vs Brentford will air live today on Syfy, with streaming available on Peacock.

Canadian viewers can follow the match on FuboTV Canada, while fans in Mexico and Central America can stream the game through Paramount+. Across South America, ESPN and Disney+ will carry coverage.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Liverpool vs Brentford will be live on SuperSport, while viewers in North Africa and the Middle East can watch on beIN Sports. Fans in Australia can stream the game through Optus Sport, while viewers in India can watch on Star Sports Select and Disney+ Hotstar.