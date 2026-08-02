How to Watch Liverpool vs Leeds United Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Liverpool vs Leeds United live today brings both teams together for the final match of their United States summer tours. The pre-season friendly takes place on Sunday, August 2, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

With the 2026-27 Premier League season just weeks away, both clubs will use the game to complete their preparations before competitive football returns. Liverpool has impressed under new manager Andoni Iraola during the American tour, while Leeds United arrives with renewed confidence after its latest victory over Sunderland.

Liverpool vs Leeds United match today concludes both clubs’ pre-season schedules in the United States and offers another opportunity to test tactics, evaluate returning international stars, and make important selection decisions before the new campaign begins.

Liverpool vs Leeds United Live Today Lineup, Team News and Returning Stars

The Liverpool vs Leeds United lineup is expected to feature a mix of experienced players and emerging talent as both managers continue their preparations for the Premier League season. Andoni Iraola has guided Liverpool to victories over Sunderland and Wrexham during the club’s American tour and will use this final friendly to continue shaping his preferred system.

Liverpool receives a major boost with the return of Florian Wirtz, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexander Isak following the World Cup. All three could make brief appearances in Chicago. Teenager Rio Ngumoha is expected to start alongside Harvey Elliott in attack, while Joe Gomez remains unavailable because of injury.

With only a short time remaining before the league campaign begins, this could be Liverpool’s closest lineup to the one Iraola uses on the opening weekend.

Leeds United also has important Liverpool vs Leeds United team news before kickoff. Manager Daniel Farke watched his side bounce back from defeat against Wrexham by beating Sunderland 1-0. New signing Harry Wilson is expected to feature, while Lukas Nmecha arrives after scoring the winning goal in the club’s previous friendly.

Liverpool vs Leeds United Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The Liverpool vs Leeds United stats show how closely matched the teams have become. Liverpool and Leeds played out a goalless draw at Anfield on January 1, 2026, before sharing an entertaining 3-3 draw at Elland Road in December 2025.

The Liverpool vs Leeds United head-to-head record also includes Liverpool’s 6-1 victory in April 2023, but the last two Premier League meetings ended in draws, highlighting Leeds’ improvement.

Liverpool has looked sharp throughout its American tour, scoring five goals while conceding only two across victories over Sunderland and Wrexham. Leeds has relied on defensive discipline, conceding just once in two pre-season matches after recovering from defeat to Wrexham with a 1-0 win over Sunderland.

The Liverpool vs Leeds United prediction discussion centers on Liverpool’s unbeaten pre-season record against a Leeds side that continues to improve under Daniel Farke. Both managers plan to rotate players and give returning internationals important minutes ahead of the start of the competitive season.

How to Watch Liverpool vs Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans searching for the Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream have several official viewing options worldwide.

In the United States and Canada, supporters can watch the match on ESPN Select, while Leeds fans can also stream the game through LUTV. Liverpool’s club stream is not available within the United States.

Across the United Kingdom and Europe, supporters can watch Liverpool vs Leeds United live through LFCTV, All Red Video, and LUTV. Fans in Japan can also stream the match on DAZN.

Viewers in India can watch through official club platforms and regional digital services. In Australia, Stan Sport will provide live coverage, while beIN Sports Connect will broadcast the match in New Zealand and several Pacific countries. Fans across Central and South America can follow the action on Claro Sports.

The Liverpool vs Leeds United kickoff time is 3:00 p.m. CDT in Chicago. That is 4:00 p.m. EDT, 9:00 p.m. BST, 10:00 p.m. CEST, 1:30 a.m. IST on Monday, and 6:00 a.m. AEST.

Liverpool vs Leeds United live today is the final opportunity for both managers to answer important selection questions before the Premier League returns. With experienced internationals back in the squad and young players competing for places, Soldier Field provides one last major audition before the new season begins.