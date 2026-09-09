Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News & Live Streaming

Liverpool hosts Atlético Madrid at Anfield this Wednesday, Sept. 9, on Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

The English side is coming off a 2-0 win at Ipswich Town in its most recent Premier League match, with Alexander Isak scoring both goals. After three matchdays, Andoni Iraola’s men remain unbeaten but with a modest return of one win and two draws.

For its part, Diego Simeone’s side enters the match after an inconsistent start in LaLiga, with two wins, one draw and one defeat. In their most recent league game, they lost 3-0 away to Athletic Bilbao.

Below, you will find all the information on the starting lineups, as well as how and where to watch it live via streaming and television.

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid: Team News & Starting Lineups

Andoni Iraola’s side has several significant absences, including Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo, as well as the injured players Hugo Ekitike, who is dealing with an Achilles injury, and Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni, both of whom have knee injuries. Joe Gomez is a doubt for this match due to a muscle issue.

Therefore, the Reds could line up with Alisson in goal, protected by a back four consisting of Ronald Araújo, Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk and Milos Kerkez.

The midfield could feature Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, while the attack would consist of new signing Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak.

Atlético Madrid will be without Alexander Sørloth, who is dealing with a tendon injury, and Arnau Ortiz, who is suspended.

Therefore, the most likely scenario is Simeone lining up Jan Oblak in goal, protected by a back four of Marcos Llorente, Cuti Romero, Marc Pubill and Alejandro Grimaldo, with Koke and Morten Hjulmand in midfield and Giuliano Simeone, Álex Baena, Ademola Lookman and Jonathan David in attack.

Liverpool predicted starting XI vs. Atletico Madrid: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.

Atletico Madrid predicted starting XI vs. Liverpool: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Romero, Grimaldo; Koke, Hjulmand; Simeone, Baena, Lookman; David.

These predicted starting lineups will be replaced by the official confirmed lineups about an hour before kickoff, when both clubs announce them.

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid: How to Watch Live on TV, Streaming

In the UK, you can watch Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid live on Amazon Prime Video; in the United States, the match will be available on Paramount+, TUDN USA, and ViX. In Canada, you can follow the broadcast on DAZN and fuboTV.