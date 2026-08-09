Liverpool vs AS Monaco Results Today: Pre-Season Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Liverpool welcomed AS Monaco to Anfield on Sunday afternoon for one of the club’s final pre-season tests ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. The Liverpool vs AS Monaco friendly marked the home debut of new head coach Andoni Iraola, with supporters eager to see his team in action at Anfield for the first time. Kick-off was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. BST, with the Reds aiming to bounce back from their recent defeat to Leeds United and continue preparations for the new Premier League season.

The match also offered Liverpool fans their first chance to watch several senior players return from international duty, while summer signing Victor Munoz was expected to make his debut. Across the pitch, AS Monaco FC arrived under new manager Filipe Luís hoping to continue building momentum before the Ligue 1 campaign.

Match Preview and Team News

Liverpool head into the match after recording pre-season victories over Sunderland and Wrexham before suffering a 4-2 defeat to Leeds United. Several senior players, including Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo, have returned to training and are expected to feature. Victor Munoz is also in line for his first appearance in a Liverpool shirt.

Monaco are beginning a new era under Filipe Luís following the departure of Maghnes Akliouche to PSG. Former Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino misses the trip because of an ACL injury.

Full-Time Update

AS Monaco came from two goals down to beat Liverpool 3-2 in an entertaining pre-season friendly at Anfield, handing Andoni Iraola defeat in his first home match as Reds manager.

Key Match Moments

1′ Kickoff: AS Monaco get the match underway at Anfield.

6′ Throw-in: Liverpool apply early pressure down the right through Jeremie Frimpong.

11′ Corner – Liverpool: Lewis Koumas wins the first corner after his cross is deflected behind.

16′ Goal – Liverpool 1-0 Monaco: Alexander Isak finishes low into the bottom corner after a brilliant through ball from Ryan Gravenberch.

22′ Goal Kick – Monaco: Lukáš Hrádecký restarts play after Cody Gakpo fires over the bar.

25′ Offside – Liverpool: Isak is flagged offside after latching onto a chipped pass from Dominik Szoboszlai.

29′ Goal – Liverpool 2-0 Monaco: Florian Wirtz scores from close range following a scramble inside the penalty area.

39′ Corner – Monaco: Virgil van Dijk clears Monaco’s first corner of the match.

44′ Goal – Liverpool 2-1 Monaco: Aleksandr Golovin converts a penalty after Van Dijk fouls inside the box.

45′ Half-Time Substitutions: Liverpool introduce Giorgi Mamardashvili and Wataru Endo.

46′ Second Half Begins: Liverpool restart with a one-goal advantage.

56′ Goal – Liverpool 2-2 Monaco: Mika Biereth scores from the rebound after Mamardashvili’s initial save.

59′ Liverpool Substitutions: Rio Ngumoha, Trey Nyoni, Milos Kerkez, Jayden Danns, James McConnell and Luke Chambers enter the match.

63′ Offside – Monaco: Matthis Abline is caught offside during a quick attack.

71′ Yellow Card – Monaco: Mohamed Camara is booked for stopping Trey Nyoni’s counterattack.

77′ Liverpool Substitution: New signing Víctor Muñoz makes his unofficial debut.

83′ Corner – Monaco: Luke Chambers blocks a cross behind for a corner.

88′ Goal – Liverpool 2-3 Monaco: Paris Brunner heads home from Anis Soubeir’s corner to complete Monaco’s comeback.

90′ Full-Time: Monaco complete a stunning 3-2 comeback victory at Anfield.