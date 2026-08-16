Liverpool vs Como Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Liverpool wrapped up their pre-season preparations against Italian side Como 1907 on Sunday, August 16, 2026, with a unique double-header designed to give both squads maximum game time before the new domestic campaigns began.

The first meeting was played behind closed doors at the AXA Training Centre, while the second was scheduled at Anfield in front of a full crowd. Rather than one conventional friendly, the two matches were separated by six hours, allowing both managers to rotate heavily and assess different combinations.

The evening fixture at Anfield was scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM BST, giving supporters a final chance to watch Liverpool before competitive football returned.

Liverpool vs Como Double-Header Schedule

The opening match took place at the AXA Training Centre at 11:30 AM BST behind closed doors. The setup allowed Liverpool and Como to give minutes to players who may have needed additional fitness work without the pressures of a full stadium environment.

The second fixture was then scheduled for 6:00 PM BST at Anfield. With a full crowd expected, the evening game provided a more traditional matchday atmosphere and offered another opportunity for players to impress before the start of the season.

Liverpool used the double-header to maximize squad involvement, while Como also benefited from having two separate matches to test their preparations against Premier League opposition.

First Match: Full-Time Update

Liverpool and Como played out a 0-0 draw in their first pre-season meeting at the AXA Training Centre. The behind-closed-doors friendly used a shortened format of two 35-minute halves, with neither side able to find a breakthrough during the 70-minute contest.

Key Match Moments

1′ Kickoff: Liverpool and Como begin the shortened 70-minute friendly.

Early Stages: Both teams compete in a closely contested opening period, but neither side finds the breakthrough.

First Half: Summer signing Víctor Muñoz stands out for Liverpool with an energetic display on the wing.

First Half: Alexis Mac Allister makes his first pre-season appearance, featuring in midfield alongside Trey Nyoni and James McConnell.

35′ Half-Time: Liverpool and Como remain level at 0-0 after the opening 35 minutes.

Second Half: Liverpool continue to search for an opening, but Como’s defense holds firm.

Late Stages: Neither team manages to break the deadlock as the shortened friendly approaches its conclusion.

70′ Full-Time: Liverpool and Como finish 0-0 at the AXA Training Centre.

Liverpool’s heavily rotated side included Giorgi Mamardashvili, Calvin Ramsay, Wataru Endo, Luke Chambers and Kostas Tsimikas in defense, with Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott and Muñoz featuring in attack. The main first-team squads are scheduled to meet again at Anfield in a public fixture at 6:00 PM BST.