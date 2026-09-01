Man City Agree £125 Million Deal for Chelsea Star to Equal British Transfer Record

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign midfielder Enzo Fernandez in a deal worth £125 million. The agreement matches the current British transfer record, set when Liverpool signed Alexander Isak from Newcastle United last summer.

Fernandez has been given permission to undergo a medical before completing the move. The 25-year-old Argentina international is now set to leave Chelsea after a lengthy transfer saga that had continued into the final days of the summer transfer window.

The move reunites Fernandez with Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca, who previously coached the midfielder at Chelsea for 18 months. It also gives City another major midfield addition after the club signed Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116 million and Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille for an initial €95 million.

Enzo Fernandez Becomes One of Football’s Most Expensive Players

Manchester City’s £125 million agreement makes Fernandez one of the most expensive players in football history and equals the British transfer record held by Alexander Isak’s move to Liverpool.

Chelsea had previously valued Fernandez at £120 million and indicated on August 14 that they expected him to remain for the 2026-27 season after Manchester City failed to make an offer by the club’s self-imposed deadline.

However, City turned their attention back to Fernandez after their pursuit of Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo ended with Liverpool rejecting a bid worth up to £80 million, according to “The Athletic”. An agreement has now been reached with Chelsea.

The transfer ends a difficult period for Fernandez at Stamford Bridge. He was booed by Chelsea supporters during the club’s final preseason friendly against Real Sociedad and again during the opening Premier League match at Fulham.

He subsequently did not feature against Luton Town in the Carabao Cup or Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso had previously addressed the uncertainty surrounding the midfielder. Speaking about Fernandez being left out, Alonso said: “We are not sure, we are preparing for all the scenarios but I am sure that whatever happens from Wednesday we will have a good enough squad to compete in all the Premier League games.”

Manchester City Add Enzo Fernandez to Midfield Rebuild

Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica for a then-British record £106.8 million in January 2023. He made 170 appearances for the club, scoring 31 goals and providing 30 assists.

His departure comes as Chelsea continues to reshape their midfield under Alonso. The Athletic noted that Fernandez had provided significant value as an advanced, goalscoring midfielder under Maresca, scoring 15 goals last season.

Chelsea had already signed Morgan Rogers for £117 million in July, filling the advanced midfield role Fernandez had occupied. His departure also allows the club to continue its midfield overhaul.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have been rebuilding their midfield following Rodri’s move to Barcelona and Tijjani Reijnders’ departure for Saudi Arabian club Al Qadsiah. Fernandez now becomes another major addition to Pep Guardiola’s squad under Maresca.

The Argentine midfielder had previously cast doubt on his future at Chelsea during the latter stages of the 2025-26 campaign. His agent, former Argentina international Javier Pastore, also criticized his treatment after he was dropped for two matches in April, calling the punishment “completely unfair.”

Fernandez will now undergo his medical before signing his Manchester City contract, with Chelsea having approved the record-breaking sale.