New Man City Manager: Top 5 Best Coaches to Replace Pep Guardiola Amid Rumors

It appears Manchester City will be in the market for a new manager sooner rather than later. After months of rumors, Man City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to step down following the Premier League season, per insider Fabrizio Romano.

“Pep Guardiola, expected to leave Man City THIS summer with Enzo Maresca always been as the ONLY replacement wanted,” Romando detailed in a May 18, 2026, message on X.

“Pep ready to say goodbye in the next days, while Maresca said yes to Manchester City months ago.”

According to Romano, there are “no other names” Man City is considering to replace Guardiola than former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca. Yet, nothing is official until the paperwork is signed.

Man City has two remaining matches against Bournemouth and Aston Villa with Guardiola still leading the team.

Let’s explore Manchester City’s top options to be their next manager.

No. 1 Enzo Maresca, Former Chelsea Manager

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Perhaps the worst kept secret in soccer is Maresca being tabbed as Guardiola’s successor at Man City. It offers more of an explanation for Chelsea’s abrupt mid-season breakup with Maresca.

“Maresca is now expected to take over at City, who may yet win this season’s Premier League, four months after his exit from Chelsea,” The Athletic’s David Ornstein and Sam Lee wrote in a May 18, story titled, “Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City this summer, Enzo Maresca expected as successor.”

“The Athletic revealed in December that Maresca amid a growing sense that Guardiola would bring the curtain down on a glittering decade at City. … Maresca has worked at the Manchester club before, leading City’s Under-21s for the 2020-21 season and returning as a first-team assistant to Guardiola in the summer of 2022.”

No. 2 Jürgen Klopp, Former Liverpool Manager

There are no shortage of additional options if Man City has a change of heart on Maresca. This one may be a long shot, but former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would be a massive get.

Klopp retired in 2024 and thus far has appeared reluctant to return to the touchline.

No. 3 Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich Manager

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Following a deep run in the Champions League, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is among the most appealing coaching options in world football. Not only is Kompany an accomplished manager, but the former soccer star had a legendary playing career at Man City as well.

No. 4 Mauricio Pochettino, USMNT Manager

United States soccer’s Mauricio Pochettino has made no secret about his interest in a potential return to the Premier League. This has been much to the frustration of some USMNT fans with the United States set to host the World Cup in a matter of weeks.

Pochettino continues to be linked to Tottenham. Would Man City have an interest in Pochettino?

It would be a surprise if Pochettino did not have an interest in a move to Manchester, but the feeling may not be mutual.

No. 5 Luis Enrique, PSG Manager

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Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique could likely have almost any job the coach wanted thanks to his success at PSG. From the club’s success in Ligue 1 to being a perennial Champions League power, there are no shortage of suitors for Enrique.

Time will tell if Man City will at least make a call to see if Enrique has an interest in a move to the Premier League. Perhaps Manchester City could entice Enrique by selling a switch from Ligue 1 to the EPL being a step up in class.