Manchester City Charges: City’s Trophy Cabinet Faces an Uncertain Future

Manchester City have been found guilty of 114 of 115 charges linked to alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules, according to reports on September 25, 2026. The verdict follows a case that began with the Manchester City charges in February 2023 and a 12-week hearing that ended in December 2024.

The sanctions have not yet been decided. Possible penalties include a fine, points deduction or expulsion from the Premier League.

City are expected to appeal the verdict. The Man City charges cover issues including financial reporting, player and manager payments and cooperation with the Premier League investigation. City have denied wrongdoing throughout the case. The Premier League has not commented on the reported verdict.

Manchester City Charges Could Put Trophies at Risk

The Manchester City charges mainly concern the 2009-10 to 2017-18 seasons, although some allegations cover later periods. The Premier League accused City of failing to provide accurate financial information, giving incomplete details about player and manager payments and failing to cooperate with investigators.

City have continued to reject the Manchester City charges. In a statement, the club said the process “remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed.”

The guilty verdict does not automatically remove Manchester City trophies. The independent panel still has to decide the sanctions, while City are expected to appeal. The final outcome could therefore take months.

Which Manchester City Trophies Could Be Stripped?

Three Manchester City Premier League titles fall within the main period covered by the Man City charges. They are the 2011-12, 2013-14 and 2017-18 championships.

The 2011-12 title was decided on the final day when Sergio Agüero scored a stoppage-time winner against Queens Park Rangers. Manchester United finished level on points but lost the title on goal difference.

City also won the Premier League in 2013-14 and 2017-18. Liverpool finished two points behind City in 2013-14, while City set a Premier League record with 100 points in 2017-18.

Domestic trophies from the same period could also face scrutiny. Manchester City won the FA Cup in 2010-11 and the League Cup in 2013-14, 2015-16 and 2017-18. The Community Shield wins in 2012 and 2018 also fall within the wider period.

However, removing cup trophies would require a separate decision because cup competitions do not use a league points system.

Manchester City Verdict: What Happens Next?

The Manchester City verdict now moves the case into its punishment and appeal stages. The independent panel must decide the sanctions after finding 114 of the 115 Manchester City charges proven. City are expected to challenge the findings and any punishment on appeal.

The Man City charges have hung over the club since the Premier League announced them in 2023. The reported verdict now leaves Manchester City waiting for the next decision on sanctions.

No Manchester City trophy has been removed at this stage. Until the sanctions and appeal process are completed, Manchester City remain the official winners of the titles and cups in question.