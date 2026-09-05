How to Watch Manchester City vs. Coventry City Live Today: Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Manchester City hosts Coventry City this Saturday, Sept. 5, on Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 Premier League season.
Enzo Maresca’s team currently sits in first place after winning its first two matches of the season, defeating Bournemouth 2-1 on Aug. 23 and Crystal Palace 4-1 on Aug. 28.
For its part, Frank Lampard’s side has not had the expected start to the competition, as they lost 3-0 to Arsenal on Aug. 21 on the opening matchday and then lost 1-0 to fellow newly promoted side Hull City on Aug. 29. With those results, Coventry currently sits 17th in the standings.
Manchester City vs. Coventry City: Start Time
The match between Manchester City and Coventry City is scheduled for Sept. 5 at 3 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 7 a.m. Pacific Time and 10 a.m. Eastern Time.
- Date: Sept. 5, 2026
- Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK
- Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. BST, 7 a.m. PT, 10 a.m. ET
Manchester City vs. Coventry City: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More
The match between Manchester City and Coventry City is not being televised in the United Kingdom due to the Saturday blackout rule.
In the United States, meanwhile, the match will be available to watch through Fubo TV, USA Network, and Telemundo Deportes. In Canada, you can follow Man City vs. Coventry on DAZN, Fubo TV, and Fubo Sports Network 5.
Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.
- Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Disney+ Premium Argentina
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Barbados: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Belize: Nexgen, Max
- Bolivia: ESPN Colombia, Disney+ Premium Chile
- Brazil: Disney+ Premium Brazil
- British Virgin Islands: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Canada: DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
- Cayman Islands: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Chile: ESPN Chile, Disney+ Premium Chile
- Colombia: ESPN Colombia, Disney+ Premium Sur
- Costa Rica: Max • Cuba: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Dominica: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Dominican Republic: Disney+ Premium Caribbean, Max
- Ecuador: ESPN Colombia, Disney+ Premium Sur
- El Salvador: Max
- Fiji: Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV
- Grenada: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Guatemala: Max
- Haiti: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Honduras: Max
- India: Star Sports Select HD1, JioHotstar, Star Sports Select 1
- Jamaica: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Mexico: Max Mexico
- New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League
- Nicaragua: Max
- Panama: Max
- Paraguay: ESPN Colombia, Disney+ Premium Argentina
- Peru: ESPN Colombia, Disney+ Premium Chile
- Puerto Rico: Telemundo, Disney+ Premium Caribbean, NAICOM
- Saint Kitts and Nevis: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Saint Lucia: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Samoa: Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV
- Solomon Islands: Sky Sport Premier League
- South Africa: SuperSport Premier League
- St. Vincent / Grenadines: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Suriname: SCCN
- Tonga: Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV
- Trinidad and Tobago: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- U.S. Virgin Islands: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Uruguay: ESPN Colombia, Disney+ Premium Argentina
- USA: fuboTV, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC
- Vanuatu: Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV
- Venezuela: ESPN Colombia, Disney+ Premium Sur
How to Watch Manchester City vs. Coventry City Live Today: Time, TV Channels, Streaming