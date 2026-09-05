How to Watch Manchester City vs. Coventry City Live Today: Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Manchester City hosts Coventry City this Saturday, Sept. 5, on Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Enzo Maresca’s team currently sits in first place after winning its first two matches of the season, defeating Bournemouth 2-1 on Aug. 23 and Crystal Palace 4-1 on Aug. 28.

For its part, Frank Lampard’s side has not had the expected start to the competition, as they lost 3-0 to Arsenal on Aug. 21 on the opening matchday and then lost 1-0 to fellow newly promoted side Hull City on Aug. 29. With those results, Coventry currently sits 17th in the standings.

Manchester City vs. Coventry City: Start Time

The match between Manchester City and Coventry City is scheduled for Sept. 5 at 3 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 7 a.m. Pacific Time and 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Sept. 5, 2026

Sept. 5, 2026 Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. BST, 7 a.m. PT, 10 a.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Coventry City: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

The match between Manchester City and Coventry City is not being televised in the United Kingdom due to the Saturday blackout rule.

In the United States, meanwhile, the match will be available to watch through Fubo TV, USA Network, and Telemundo Deportes. In Canada, you can follow Man City vs. Coventry on DAZN, Fubo TV, and Fubo Sports Network 5.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.