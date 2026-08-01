Manchester City vs Inter Milan Match Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Manchester City takes on Inter Milan in a Club Friendly at Kai Tak Sports Park on Saturday, August 1, with kickoff scheduled for 13:30 CEST. The match forms part of both clubs’ preparations for the 2026-27 season, offering another opportunity to build fitness and evaluate squads before competitive action begins.

Manchester City entered the match with several key players unavailable, including Rodri, while new signings Gianluigi Donnarumma and Tijjani Reijnders were included in the starting lineup alongside Phil Foden and Savinho. Inter arrived with a full squad available and fielded an experienced side featuring Nicolò Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco and Benjamin Pavard. The fixture also renewed a recent rivalry between the two European clubs, with Manchester City holding a slight edge in the all-time head-to-head record.

Both managers viewed the friendly as an opportunity to build match fitness, assess tactical adjustments and give players valuable minutes ahead of the competitive season.

Manchester City vs Inter Team News

Manchester City started in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Gianluigi Donnarumma making his first appearance in goal. Rico Lewis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Josko Gvardiol and Stephen Mfuni formed the back line, while Mateo Kovacic and Tijjani Reijnders anchored midfield. Phil Foden, Antoine Semenyo and Savinho supported striker Divin Mubama as City continued integrating new additions during pre-season.

The Premier League side remained without Rodri, who missed the match through injury.

Inter lined up in a 3-5-2 formation with Josep Martinez in goal behind Benjamin Pavard, Yann Aurel Bisseck and Carlos Augusto. Nicolo Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Federico Dimarco featured in midfield alongside Andy Diouf and Aleksandar Stankovic, while Francesco Pio Esposito partnered Jamal Iddrissou in attack.

Unlike Manchester City, Inter had no unavailable players and entered the match with a full-strength squad.

Where to Watch

Supporters around the world could follow the Manchester City vs Inter friendly live through multiple television and streaming platforms. In the United States, the match was broadcast on CBS Sports Network and FOX Deportes, while streaming coverage was available on Fubo Sports, Paramount+ (US), FOX One and FOX Sports Online.

Fans in Australia could watch on Paramount+, while viewers in Ireland had access through City+.

The match is currently underway at Kai Tak Sports Park, with Manchester City and Inter Milan level at 0-0 in the opening stages.