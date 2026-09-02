Manchester City 2026 Summer Transfer Window: Full List of Signings and Departures

It was a busy deadline day for Manchester City, bringing in Enzo Fernandez to fill the void left by Rodri.
The Citizens also added players like Elliot Anderson, Iliman Ndiaye, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Allan Elias, among others.
In terms of departures, Rodri was the biggest name to leave as the former Ballon d’Or winner joined Barcelona.
Man City also moved on John Stones and Bernardo Silva, whose contracts weren’t renewed.
All Manchester City Moves in 2026 Summer Transfer Window
Here is the complete list of transfers made by Manchester City this window, including loans and expired contracts:
Transfers In
- Enzo Fernandez, 25 | Midfielder | $168.6 million from Chelsea
- Elliot Anderson, 23 | Midfielder | $156.4 million from Nottingham Forest
- Iliman Ndiaye, 26 | Winger | $87.6 million including add-ons from Everton
- Ayyoub Bouaddi, 18 | Midfielder | $114.6 million from Lille
- Allan Elias, 22 | Winger | $46 million including add-ons from Palmeiras
- Mathys Detourbet, 19 | Winger | $29 million from Troyes, loaned out to AS Monaco
- Pierce Charles, 20 | Goalkeeper | $13.5 million including add-ons from Sheffield Wednesday, loaned out to Queens Park Rangers
- Jeremy Monga, 17 | Winger | $16.9 million from Leicester City, loaned out to Swansea City
- Geronimo Rulli, 34 | Goalkeeper | $2.3 million from Marseille
Transfers Out
- Rodri, 30 | Midfielder | $87 million to Barcelona
- Savinho, 22 | Winger | $115 million including add-ons to Tottenham
- Nico Gonzalez, 28 | Midfielder | $70.1 million to Newcastle
- Tijjani Reijnders, 28 | Midfielder | $70.1 million to Al-Qadsiah
- James Trafford, 23 | Goalkeeper | $54 million to Leeds United
- Manuel Akanji, 31 | Defender | $17.5 million to Inter Milan
- Nathan Ake, 31 | Defender | $11.5 million including add-ons to Fenerbahce
- Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, 20 | Defender | $8.6 million including add-ons to FC Koln
- Reigan Heskey, 18 | Forward | $9.2 million including add-ons to FC Koln
- Issa Kabore, 25 | Defender | $6.4 million to Wrexham
- Tom Galvez, 21 | Defender | $600,000 to Go Ahead Eagles
- Finley Burns, 23 | Defender | $270,000 million to Wigan Athletic
- Isaac Smith, 21 | Midfielder | Undisclosed fee to Barnsley
- Matty Warhurst, 19 | Forward | Undisclosed fee to Northampton Town
- Luca Fletcher, 19 | Forward | Undisclosed fee to Ipswich Town
Loans Out
- Omar Marmoush, 27 | Forward | Tottenham with an obligation to buy for $81 million
- Jack Grealish, 30 | Winger | Everton with option to buy for $67.4 million
- Juma Bah, 20 | Defender | FC Augsburg option to buy for $25 million
- Max Alleyne, 21 | Defender | Burnley
- Divin Mubama, 21 | Forward | Southampton
- Kalvin Phillips, 30 | Midfielder | Sheffield United
- Charlie Gray, 20 | Midfielder | Wigan Athletic
- Divine Mukasa, 19 | Midfielder | West Ham United
- Sverre Nypan, 19 | Midfielder | Lommel SK
- Christian McFarlane, 19 | Defender | Leicester City
- Oliver Whatmuff, 18 | Goalkeeper | Stockport County
- Lakyle Samuel, 20 | Defender | Exeter City
- Spike Brits, 19 | Goalkeeper | Sutton United
- Emilio Lawrence, 20 | Winger | Luton Town
- Stephen Mfuni, 18 | Defender | Coventry City
- Jaden Heskey, 20 | Midfielder | Sheffield Wednesday
Expired Contracts
- John Stones, 32 | Defender | Inter Milan
- Bernardo Silva, 32 | Midfielder | Real Madrid
- Ashton Muir, 20 | Winger | Free Agent
- Ezra Carrington, 20 | Defender | Everton
What’s Next for Manchester City?
The Citizens are off to a fantastic start under manager Enzo Maresca. They beat Bournemouth 2-1 to begin the new Premier League season. They followed it up with a 4-1 victory against Crystal Palace.
Man City are currently atop the EPL table, though they have a tough schedule before the September international break.
Here are Man City’s next five fixtures:
- September 5 (Premier League): vs. Coventry City at Etihad Stadium
- September 8 (Champions League): vs. FC Porto at Estadio do Dragao
- September 13 (Premier League): vs. Manchester United at Old Trafford
- September 17 (EFL Cup): vs. Norwich City at Etihad Stadium
- September 20 (Premier League): vs. Sunderland at Etihad Stadium
Manchester City 2026 Summer Transfer Window: Full List of Signings and Departures