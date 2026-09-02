Manchester City 2026 Summer Transfer Window: Full List of Signings and Departures

It was a busy deadline day for Manchester City, bringing in Enzo Fernandez to fill the void left by Rodri.

The Citizens also added players like Elliot Anderson, Iliman Ndiaye, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Allan Elias, among others.

In terms of departures, Rodri was the biggest name to leave as the former Ballon d’Or winner joined Barcelona.

Man City also moved on John Stones and Bernardo Silva, whose contracts weren’t renewed.

All Manchester City Moves in 2026 Summer Transfer Window

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Here is the complete list of transfers made by Manchester City this window, including loans and expired contracts:

Transfers In

Enzo Fernandez, 25 | Midfielder | $168.6 million from Chelsea

Elliot Anderson, 23 | Midfielder | $156.4 million from Nottingham Forest

Iliman Ndiaye, 26 | Winger | $87.6 million including add-ons from Everton

Ayyoub Bouaddi, 18 | Midfielder | $114.6 million from Lille

Allan Elias, 22 | Winger | $46 million including add-ons from Palmeiras

Mathys Detourbet, 19 | Winger | $29 million from Troyes, loaned out to AS Monaco

Pierce Charles, 20 | Goalkeeper | $13.5 million including add-ons from Sheffield Wednesday, loaned out to Queens Park Rangers

Jeremy Monga, 17 | Winger | $16.9 million from Leicester City, loaned out to Swansea City

Geronimo Rulli, 34 | Goalkeeper | $2.3 million from Marseille

Transfers Out

Rodri, 30 | Midfielder | $87 million to Barcelona

Savinho, 22 | Winger | $115 million including add-ons to Tottenham

Nico Gonzalez, 28 | Midfielder | $70.1 million to Newcastle

Tijjani Reijnders, 28 | Midfielder | $70.1 million to Al-Qadsiah

James Trafford, 23 | Goalkeeper | $54 million to Leeds United

Manuel Akanji, 31 | Defender | $17.5 million to Inter Milan

Nathan Ake, 31 | Defender | $11.5 million including add-ons to Fenerbahce

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, 20 | Defender | $8.6 million including add-ons to FC Koln

Reigan Heskey, 18 | Forward | $9.2 million including add-ons to FC Koln

Issa Kabore, 25 | Defender | $6.4 million to Wrexham

Tom Galvez, 21 | Defender | $600,000 to Go Ahead Eagles

Finley Burns, 23 | Defender | $270,000 million to Wigan Athletic

Isaac Smith, 21 | Midfielder | Undisclosed fee to Barnsley

Matty Warhurst, 19 | Forward | Undisclosed fee to Northampton Town

Luca Fletcher, 19 | Forward | Undisclosed fee to Ipswich Town

Loans Out

Omar Marmoush, 27 | Forward | Tottenham with an obligation to buy for $81 million

Jack Grealish, 30 | Winger | Everton with option to buy for $67.4 million

Juma Bah, 20 | Defender | FC Augsburg option to buy for $25 million

Max Alleyne, 21 | Defender | Burnley

Divin Mubama, 21 | Forward | Southampton

Kalvin Phillips, 30 | Midfielder | Sheffield United

Charlie Gray, 20 | Midfielder | Wigan Athletic

Divine Mukasa, 19 | Midfielder | West Ham United

Sverre Nypan, 19 | Midfielder | Lommel SK

Christian McFarlane, 19 | Defender | Leicester City

Oliver Whatmuff, 18 | Goalkeeper | Stockport County

Lakyle Samuel, 20 | Defender | Exeter City

Spike Brits, 19 | Goalkeeper | Sutton United

Emilio Lawrence, 20 | Winger | Luton Town

Stephen Mfuni, 18 | Defender | Coventry City

Jaden Heskey, 20 | Midfielder | Sheffield Wednesday

Expired Contracts

John Stones, 32 | Defender | Inter Milan

Bernardo Silva, 32 | Midfielder | Real Madrid

Ashton Muir, 20 | Winger | Free Agent

Ezra Carrington, 20 | Defender | Everton

What’s Next for Manchester City?

The Citizens are off to a fantastic start under manager Enzo Maresca. They beat Bournemouth 2-1 to begin the new Premier League season. They followed it up with a 4-1 victory against Crystal Palace.

Man City are currently atop the EPL table, though they have a tough schedule before the September international break.

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Here are Man City’s next five fixtures: