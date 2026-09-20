Manchester City vs. Sunderland Lineup Today: Team News & Confirmed Starting XI

Manchester City will host Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester this Sunday, Sept. 20, for Matchweek 5 of the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca’s team are coming off a 5-0 victory over Norwich City in the third round of the Carabao Cup, and before that, they defeated Manchester United 1-0 on Sept. 13 in the Premier League. The Citizens are currently top of the league with 12 points after four matches and a perfect record of four wins.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar in their UEFA Europa League debut, although before that, they lost 2-0 against Arsenal on Sept. 12. Regis Le Bris’ side are currently 14th in the standings with four points after four matches and a record of one win, one draw and two defeats.

This match is crucial for Sunderland coach Le Bris. Compared to the start of last season, when they had just been promoted to the Premier League, this year has been a little more complicated. Ahead of their upcoming fixtures, including their UEFA Europa League matches, earning at least one point against a giant like Manchester City will be key to the team’s morale.

Manchester City vs. Sunderland: Team News & Starting Lineups

Both teams arrive with at least a couple of absences, as Maresca will not be able to count on Phil Foden due to suspension, while Jeremy Doku is a doubt with a calf injury.

For Sunderland, Riddmond is suspended for this match, while Habib Diarra and Romain Mundle have thigh and knee injuries, respectively. Center-back Omar Alderete is a doubt with a muscular injury.

Therefore, City could line up Donnarumma in goal, with Nunes, Dias, Guehi and Gvardiol in defense, Anderson and Enzo Fernandez in midfield, Ndiaye, Cherki and Semenyo ahead of them, and Haaland as the center forward.

Sunderland, meanwhile, could line up Roefs in goal, with Mukiele, Ballard, Danso and Methalie in front of him, Xhaka and Sadiki in midfield, and Angulo, Le Fee, Fofana and Brobbey in attack.

Manchester City predicted starting XI vs. Sunderland: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland.

Sunderland predicted starting XI vs. Manchester City: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Danso, Methalie; Xhaka, Sadiki; Angulo, Le Fee, Fofana; Brobbey.

These predicted starting lineups will be replaced by the official confirmed lineups about an hour before kickoff, when both clubs announce them. The match is set to start at 6:00 a.m. PT, 9:00 a.m. ET, and 2:00 p.m. BST.