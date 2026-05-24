Pep Guardiola Newly Linked to MLS Team in Latest Rumors Amid Man City Split

The one thing that is certain is Pep Guardiola is leaving Man City, but it is unclear if the legendary manager will be coaching elsewhere. Guardiola has been quiet about his plans following the exit from Manchester City.

American soccer fans continue to wonder if the MLS could be in Guardiola’s future given his affinity for the United States. Apple TV’s Taylor Twellman floated New York City FC as a potential landing spot for Guardiola.

“Would not shock me if he’s in NYC at some point with @newyorkcityfc in @MLS,” Twellman noted in a May 18, 2026, message on X.

For now, Guardiola will have an advisory role as a Global Ambassador for City Football Group, per The Independent’s Will Castle. Curiously, New York City FC is under this same ownership umbrella.

“Guardiola, however, will not cut all ties with City upon his exit and will continue his relationship by taking up a role as Global Ambassador for City Football Group,” Castle wrote in a May 22, story titled, “Pep Guardiola’s next job revealed after confirming departure from Man City.”

“The role will see him giving technical advice to the clubs in the group, which as well as City include the likes of LaLiga side Girona, MLS outfit New York City and French club Troyes, working on specific projects and collaborations.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest rumors surrounding Guardiola’s future.

Could Pep Guardiola Be the Next USMNT Manager Following Man City Exit?

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is expected to take over for Guardiola as Man City’s next manager. Fox Sports’ Alexi Lalas pondered if the United States could make a run at Guardiola following the 2026 World Cup.

USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino has been vocal about his affinity for the Premier League and his contract is set to expire in August.

“I don’t know if he takes the call, but he might even be calling you,” Lalas noted at a Fox event, per ArizonaSports.com. “He’s never coached internationally.

“He’s also never coached a team that’s not an elite team. … He might not be the right guy, but you definitely have that conversation.”

Pep Guardiola on MLS: ‘The League Is Better Than Before’

Guardiola took a sabbatical in the United States after his exit from Barcelona in 2012. Throughout his career, Guardiola has not been shy about his affinity for the United States.

“The league is better than before,” Guardiola said of the MLS during a July 2014, media session, per MLSSoccer.com. “That is a fact. The United States has the most important sports in the world.

“When they are focused on basketball, tennis or golf, they are the best. So when this happens, when they are focused on football [soccer] and develop it, they’ll make it better, better and better.”

Pep Guardiola: ‘I Would Love To Be in a World Cup’

If Guardiola does plan to return to coaching, time will tell if it will be in the United States. The legendary manager is sure to be linked to top-notch European jobs as well in the coming months.

“I would love to be in a World Cup, in a Euro, a Copa America,” Guardiola told Reuters during a June 5, 2025, interview. “I have always thought about it.

“But it depends on many, many things. If it happens, it’s fine. If it doesn’t happen, it’s more than fine as well.”