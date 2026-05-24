Pep Guardiola & Ex-Wife, Cristina Serra, Shared Unfortunate Spotlight at Man City

Pep Guaradiola’s relationship with ex-wife, Cristina Serra, was very much in the spotlight as the legendary manager entered the final stages of his career with Manchester City. Guaradiola and Serra opted to divorce, The Telegraph reported in January 2025.

As Guaradiola steps away from football, it appears the longtime Man City manager will be doing it solo as the couple split in 2025. Serra has built a successful fashion career and her family owns Serra Claret, a high-end designer boutique in Barcelona.

Following the former couple’s separation, Serra moved to Barcelona to focus on the fashion business, per The Mirror. For fans rooting for a storybook ending, it appears Guardiola left the door cracked for the potential of reconciliation down the road.

“The entrepreneur had been (traveling) between Spain and England to see her husband as he continued his triumphant run with City,” The Mirror’s Abbie Meehan and Maria Ortega wrote in a December 12, 2025, story titled, “Pep Guardiola’s ‘broken promise’ as partner of 30 years ‘moves out of family home.'” “Sources suggested that in September 2024, Serra chose not to return to England after their proposed relocation to the United Arab Emirates fell through.

“Guardiola’s subsequent contract renewal, tying him to the Etihad until 2027, seemingly proved to be the final blow for his wife, though it was hinted they might leave room for future reconciliation.”

Here’s what you need to know about Guardiola and his former wife.

Pep Guardiola Bought New Barcelona Bachelor Pad Following Split With Ex-Wife, Cristina Serra

According to The Sun’s Paul Sims, Guardiola purchased a new bachelor pad in Barcelona following the couple’s split. News of Guardiola’s new home emerged in October 2025.

It will be interesting to see if Guardiola calls Barcelona home now that his time with Man City has come to an end.

“Man City boss Pep Guardiola has bought a swanky bachelor pad in Barcelona as he and his wife of 30 years sever ties,” Sims detailed in an October 24, 2025, article titled, “Man City boss Pep Guardiola buys bachelor pad in Barcelona as he divorces wife of 30 years.”

“He has settled on a place close to the £8.5 family home he bought with Cristina Serra before news of their shock split broke in January.”

Guardiola’s home has views of the city and is centrally located in Barcelona.

“It is a spacious home, with spectacular views of the city and high-end finishes that reflect Pep’s refined taste,” a source told The Sun.

“… At the same time it has the calmness that comes with the upper part of the city so Pep can recharge his batteries after his long work days.”

Pep Guardiola & Ex-Wife, Cristina Serra, Have 3 Kids Together

Guardiola and Serra are the proud parents of thee children: Maria, Marius and Valentina. The former couple’s oldest daughter, Maria, has built a successful career as a model and is approaching one million followers on Instagram.

“Given the hectic pace of my parents’ careers, we couldn’t see each other much,” Maria said of her childhood during a January 14, 2025, feature with Vanity Fair Spain’s Nuria Hernandez. “So we went to New York for a year to be together and learn English. It was an unforgettable experience.

“… My father was already playing when I was born. All our actions have revolved around his career, first as a player and then as a coach. Football has shaped much of our family’s journey.”