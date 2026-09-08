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Porto vs. Manchester City Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News & Live Streaming

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MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Manchester City and Coventry City at Etihad Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Porto hosts Manchester City at the Estádio do Dragão this Tuesday, Sept. 8, on Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

The Portuguese side is coming off a 2-1 victory over Moreirense in its most recent Primeira Liga match. After five matchdays, they currently sit atop the table with a perfect record of five wins.

For its part, Enzo Maresca’s side also enters the match with a perfect record in the Premier League, having won all three of its matches. In their most recent league game, they defeated Coventry City 1-0 thanks to a goal from Erling Haaland.

Below, you will find all the information about the starting lineups for the match, as well as how and where to watch it live via streaming and television.

Porto vs. Manchester City: Team News & Starting Lineups

Both Porto and Manchester City have some absences heading into this upcoming match. As for Francesco Farioli’s side, they enter the match with seven players unavailable.

Vasco Sousa is out with a leg injury, Oscar Pietrzewski with a leg injury, Gabriel Mec with a groin injury, Saidu Sanusi with a groin injury, Samu Agyeiwaa with an ACL injury, Jan Bednarek, who is suspended, and Victor Frohholt, who is dealing with a head injury.

For its part, the English side will be without Jeremy Doku and Nico O’Reilly. The former is dealing with a calf injury, while the latter has a back injury.

In the most recent press conference, head coach Maresca confirmed that Nico O’Reilly could return for the derby against Manchester United on Sunday, Sept. 13, but left Doku’s return in doubt. “Nico probably yes; Jeremy, we’re not sure yet. We need to wait,” he said.

Porto predicted starting XI vs. Manchester City: D. Costa; A. Costa, Perez, Kiwior, Moura; Fofana, Rosario, Veiga; Gomes, Silva, Pepe.

Manchester City predicted starting XI vs. Porto: Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Dias, Ait-Nouri; Anderson, Bouaddi; Semenyo, Cherki, Foden; Haaland.

These predicted starting lineups will be replaced by the official confirmed lineups about an hour before kickoff, when both clubs announce them.

Porto vs. Manchester City: How to Watch Live on TV, Streaming

Porto vs. Manchester City can be watched live in the UK through Amazon Prime Video, while in the United States, the match will be available on Paramount+, TUDN USA and ViX. In Canada, you can follow the broadcast on DAZN and fuboTV.

Country TV Channel/Live Streaming
United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video
United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, ViX
Canada DAZN, fuboTV

 

Manuel Meza Manuel Meza is a sports journalist currently covering international soccer and the NHL for Heavy Sports. With a writing career launched in 2020, he has contributed to industry leaders like Athlon Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Sporting News. More about Manuel Meza

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Porto vs. Manchester City Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News & Live Streaming

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