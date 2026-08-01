How to Watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Today: Predicted Lineups and Pre-Season Match Preview

Manchester City continue their 2026 pre-season schedule with a high-profile friendly against Inter Milan on Saturday at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong. The match offers both clubs another opportunity to evaluate new signings, integrate younger players and continue preparations ahead of the new campaign.

Pep Guardiola is expected to field a youthful Manchester City side due to several senior absences, while Inter Milan arrives with a full squad available under Cristian Chivu. The fixture also features several new arrivals, including Manchester City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Tijjani Reijnders, as both teams continue building toward the start of the competitive season.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan: How to Watch Live and Match Details

Manchester City and Inter Milan meet in a Club Friendly with a kickoff scheduled for 13:30 CEST at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong.

Kickoff times:

BST (UK): 12:30

CEST: 13:30

ET (USA): 07:30

Fans in the United States can watch the match live on CBS Sports Network and FOX Deportes.

Streaming options include:

Fubo Sports (USA)

Paramount+ (USA)

FOX One (USA)

FOX Sports Online (USA)

Paramount+ (Australia)

City+ (Ireland)

Supporters can also follow the match through the FotMob and City+ apps, which will provide live scores, goals, substitutions, cards, possession statistics, expected goals (xG), shot maps, corners, momentum and Opta-powered match data.

Historically, Manchester City hold a slight edge in the fixture, having won two of the previous four meetings. Inter Milan have one victory, while one match ended in a draw.

Manchester City and Inter Milan Predicted Lineups and Team News

Manchester City are expected to rotate extensively throughout the match as Guardiola continues assessing his squad.

The Premier League champions are without several senior players. Rodri remains unavailable following back surgery, while Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush are still on holiday. Kevin De Bruyne, Rúben Dias, Jack Grealish and James Trafford are also unavailable.

Phil Foden is expected to operate in a central midfield role, while new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma is tipped to start in goal.

Predicted Manchester City XI (4-3-3):

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Rico Lewis, Vitor Reis (or Abdukodir Khusanov), Joško Gvardiol, Rayan Aït-Nouri; Nico González, Tijjani Reijnders, Phil Foden; Savinho, Divin Mubamba (or Antoine Semenyo), Ryan McAidoo (or Mateo Kovačić).

Inter Milan arrive with no unavailable players and are expected to continue giving opportunities to emerging talent alongside established first-team players.

Cristian Chivu is expected to assess youngsters Francesco Pio Esposito and Jamal Iddrissou while maintaining a competitive lineup built around experienced midfielders Nicolò Barella and Piotr Zieliński.

Predicted Inter Milan XI (3-5-2):

Ivan Provedel (or Josep Martínez); Yann Aurel Bisseck, Leonardo Bovio, Carlos Augusto; Federico Dimarco, Nicolò Barella, Piotr Zieliński, Filip Stanković; Francesco Pio Esposito, Jamal Iddrissou.

Manchester City’s new additions, including Donnarumma, Aït-Nouri and Reijnders, are expected to receive significant minutes as they continue adapting to Guardiola’s system.

For Inter, goalkeeper Ivan Provedel is among the newest arrivals expected to feature during pre-season preparations.

The match should provide an early indication of both clubs’ progress ahead of the new season. Manchester City’s youthful squad will be tested against an Inter side with a full roster available, while several young players from both teams have an opportunity to impress their coaching staffs.

Based on the available squad news, the fixture is expected to be closely contested. Manchester City’s depth could offset the absence of several established stars, while Inter Milan’s full-strength squad may provide greater continuity. A competitive encounter with a 2-2 draw or a narrow Manchester City victory appears the most likely outcome based on the available information.