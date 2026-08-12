How to Watch Manchester United vs Leeds United Live Today: Preview, Lineup and Team News

Manchester United vs Leeds United live today brings one of English football’s fiercest rivalries to Dublin on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. The pre-season clash takes place at Croke Park, with more than 80,000 supporters expected at the 82,300-capacity venue. It is the first club association football match staged at the famous Gaelic games stadium.

The Manchester United vs Leeds United match today also serves as the penultimate summer game for both clubs before the 2026/27 Premier League season begins. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. BST in Dublin, with live coverage available through official club platforms and selected broadcasters.

Manchester United vs Leeds United live today also gives both squads another chance to build fitness before competitive football returns.

The match is part of the BoyleSports Cup, with an immediate penalty shootout scheduled if the score remains level after 90 minutes.

Manchester United vs Leeds United Lineup and Team News

The Manchester United vs Leeds United lineup will feature players at different stages of their pre-season preparation. Both managers are using the game to sharpen their squads before the Premier League campaign starts.

Michael Carrick is gradually bringing his World Cup players back into match fitness. Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford have joined the squad in Ireland, while Rashford returns in the number 14 shirt after spending last season on loan at Barcelona. Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens are available after recovering from illness. Mason Mount remains a major fitness doubt.

Daniel Farke’s squad arrives in Dublin with strong pre-season form. Leeds lost its opening game against Wrexham but then recorded three straight victories over Sunderland, Liverpool and RB Leipzig. Those results included a 1-0 win over Sunderland, a 4-2 victory against Liverpool and a 2-0 success against RB Leipzig.

Gabriel Gudmundsson will miss the fixture with a hamstring injury, while Ilia Gruev remains unavailable because of a knee problem. Harry Wilson, Tarik Muharemovic and $60 million goalkeeper James Trafford have become important parts of the summer squad.

Jayden Bogle has already described the expected intensity of the rivalry, saying: “it is not going to be a friendly.”

Manchester United vs Leeds United Stats, Head-to-Head and Prediction

The Manchester United vs Leeds United stats show how close the rivalry has been in recent competitive meetings. The latest encounter came on April 13, 2026, when Leeds won 2-1 at Old Trafford. Noah Okafor scored twice in the first half to secure the victory.

The previous meeting ended 1-1 at Elland Road on January 4, 2026. Before those games, Manchester United recorded a 2-0 Premier League victory at Elland Road on February 12, 2023.

The Manchester United vs Leeds United head-to-head therefore gives both clubs recent results to consider before the Croke Park meeting.

Benjamin Šeško ended the 2025/26 season as Manchester United’s top scorer with 11 goals. Dominic Calvert-Lewin led Leeds with 14 goals and has continued his strong pre-season form by scoring twice against Liverpool and twice against RB Leipzig this month.

The Manchester United vs Leeds United prediction markets make Manchester United a slight favorite. Current odds list a Manchester United win at 2.10, a draw at 3.40 and a Leeds United victory at 3.10. These figures reflect the betting market rather than a confirmed match outcome.

How to Watch Manchester United vs Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream can follow the game through official club platforms and selected broadcasters. Supporters in the United Kingdom can watch on ITV1, STV and Premier Sports 2, while viewers in Ireland can use MUTV and Premier Sports 2.

MUTV will provide coverage in the United States and Canada. Fans in India and South Asia can watch through FanCode, MUTV and LUTV. Supporters across West Africa, East Africa, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand can access coverage through the official club platforms.

The Manchester United vs Leeds United kickoff time is 7:30 p.m. BST, 2:30 p.m. ET and 11:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday. The match starts at 8:30 p.m. Central European Time, while viewers in India can watch from midnight on Thursday.

Croke Park is officially sold out, with more than 80,000 supporters securing tickets within hours of their release. No match-day ticket offices will operate at the stadium.

Manchester United vs Leeds United live today gives both teams one final major test before the new Premier League season. The meeting also brings a historic rivalry to one of Ireland’s most famous sporting venues.