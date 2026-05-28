Manchester United ‘Agree’ To $49.6 Million Transfer For Standout Midfielder

Manchester United are closing in on their first signing of the summer. In a pivot away from recent years, the United board looks set to get an early start on its summer shopping.

According to The Times, United have reached an agreement with Atalanta for the transfer of Brazilian midfielder Ederson. The deal is expected to cost $49.6 million up front, with a further $4 million in potential add-ons.

“A deal was agreed that will cost United £35million up front, with an added £3million in incentives,” Ian Whitehall of The Times reported. “…United qualifying for the Champions League, four months after Carrick took over as interim head coach, eventually convinced Ederson to move to Old Trafford.”

Ederson has been a standout performer in Serie A over the past few years, and this past season has been no different. He’s suited up for 30 games this season, scoring two goals and registering an assist.

The 26-year-old completed 16 of his 26 starts of Atalanta this season, averaging 81 minutes per game. Over his 30 outings, he also won 35 tackles, secured 28 interceptions, hit 12 crosses and drew 40 fouls. He’s the exact type of addition United have been crying out for in their engine room.

Of course, Ederson will need to prove he can adapt to the Premier League, but given his success in recent years, there will be confidence in that transition.

Manchester United Scouts Impressed By Ederson

According to Whitehall, United’s scouts have been impressed by Ederson, who will likely be deployed in a box-to-box role.

“United scouts were drawn to Ederson’s physicality and work rate and his box-to-box style of play, which will fit into the team’s need for ball-winners in midfield and players who can press the opposition,” Whitehall wrote. “He is also a versatile player who was often used in a more attacking role by his Italian club.”

Michael Carrick will undoubtedly be the ideal manager to help Ederson continue improving his game. As a former midfielder himself, Carrick will have plenty of wisdom to pass on. Furthermore, he’ll also know how to put the potential new signing into positions where he can be successful.

It’s worth noting that while a transfer fee has been agreed, the move is not yet complete.

Manchester United Still Needs Another Midfielder

Even once Ederson’s transfer is complete, United will still be in need of another midfielder. They’ve been in need of a midfield overhaul for multiple years.

With that being said, United are rumored to hold interest in a string of midfield talents. That list includes Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Mateus Fernandes, Sanro Tonali, Carlos Baleba and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Both Anderson and Tchouameni are expected to be the more costly options. Either midfielder would run United north of $130 million. Fernandes, however, may be available at a discount following West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League. They will likely need to cut costs.

Of course, Tonali is also an intriguing option, but it’s unlikely Newcastle would let him leave on a discount.

Nevertheless, United’s summer work is already well underway. If they can secure two new midfielders and another attacking talent, they should be well-placed to aim higher than their 3rd place finish from this past season.