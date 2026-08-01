Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Match Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Manchester United takes on Atletico Madrid in a Club Friendly at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm on Saturday, August 1, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 CEST. The match forms part of both clubs’ preparations for the 2026-27 season, offering another opportunity to build fitness, evaluate squads and finalize tactical plans before competitive action begins.

Manchester United enters the match with several injury concerns but is expected to feature key players including Bryan Mbeumo, Joshua Zirkzee, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw. Atletico Madrid arrives with a fully available squad led by Jan Oblak, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand and Ademola Lookman.

The fixture also renews a recent rivalry between the two clubs, with Atletico Madrid holding the advantage in the head-to-head record after two wins and one draw from their previous three meetings.

Both managers will use the friendly to assess squad depth, integrate new signings and provide valuable minutes to first-team and academy players ahead of the new season.

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Manchester United is expected to start in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Vitek in goal. Tyler Fredricson, Yoro, Harry Maguire, Heaven and Luke Shaw are projected to form the defensive unit. The midfield is expected to feature Santos, Lacey, Joshua Zirkzee, Mason Mount and Patrick Dorgu, while new signing Bryan Mbeumo is set to lead the attack.

The Premier League side will be without Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans, Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs de Ligt, all of whom remain unavailable through injury.

Atletico Madrid is expected to line up in a 4-5-1 formation with Jan Oblak starting in goal. Ruggeri, Hancko, Robin Le Normand and Martín are projected to make up the back four. Ademola Lookman, Morten Hjulmand, Koke, Marcos Llorente and Mendoza are expected to feature across midfield, while Domínguez is projected to lead the attack.

Unlike Manchester United, Atletico Madrid has no unavailable players and enters the match with a full-strength squad as it continues preparations for the 2026-27 campaign.

Where to Watch

Supporters in Great Britain, the United States and Ireland can watch the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid friendly live on MUTV, with streaming coverage also available through the club’s official platform.

In the United States, the match was broadcast on CBS Sports Network and FOX Deportes, while streaming coverage was available on Fubo Sports, Paramount+ (US), FOX One and FOX Sports Online.

Fans in Australia could watch on Paramount+, while viewers in Ireland had access through City+.

The match is now underway, with Manchester United and Atletico Madrid currently locked at 0-0 in Stockholm. Follow along for live score updates, key moments and match statistics as the action unfolds.