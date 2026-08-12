Manchester United vs Leeds United Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Manchester United faced Leeds United on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, in a historic pre-season friendly at Croke Park in Dublin. The Manchester United vs Leeds United meeting was played at the 82,000-plus capacity venue, marking a major occasion for club football in Ireland.

Manchester United entered the match after a 1–1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain, while Leeds arrived with three consecutive pre-season victories, including a 2–0 win over RB Leipzig. Kick-off was scheduled for 7:30 PM BST, with ITVX providing free coverage for UK viewers.

The fixture also offered both teams another opportunity to assess their squads before the 2026/27 Premier League season began.

Manchester United vs Leeds United Match Updates and Team News

Manchester United were without Mason Mount after the midfielder picked up a minor foot injury. Michael Carrick’s side had otherwise received a squad boost before the fixture, with several players returning to contention ahead of the new campaign.

Leeds arrived in Dublin with stronger pre-season momentum after three straight wins. Daniel Farke’s team had recently beaten RB Leipzig 2–0, giving them confidence before facing their old rivals.

The Manchester United vs Leeds United fixture also carried extra significance because of the venue. Croke Park, best known for Gaelic games, hosted the historic meeting between the Premier League rivals. Manchester United and Leeds had officially confirmed the fixture as part of their 2026 pre-season schedules.

What the Result Meant

The match formed part of both clubs’ preparations for the 2026/27 Premier League campaign. If the scores remained level after 90 minutes, the BoyleSports Cup was scheduled to be decided by a penalty shootout.

The two teams were also set to face each other twice in the upcoming Premier League season. Leeds is scheduled to host Manchester United at Elland Road on October 17, 2026, followed by the return match at Old Trafford on May 15, 2027.

The Manchester United vs Leeds United encounter therefore provided an early competitive test before those league meetings, while giving both managers another chance to assess players and tactical options.

How to Watch

UK viewers could watch the match live on ITV1 and ITVX, with coverage scheduled to begin before the 7:30 PM BST kickoff.