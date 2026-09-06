Manchester United Handed Marcus Rashford Injury Update After Everton Draw

Manchester United has been handed a major injury update on Marcus Rashford after the English forward was substituted in the 70th minute during the Red Devils’ visit to Everton.

Michael Carrick’s side visited the Toffees this Sunday, Sept. 6, on Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

The match ended in a draw, with Bryan Mbeumo scoring in the 46th minute. Tyreece George then equalized for the home side before Benjamin Sesko gave the visitors the lead. In the end, Ainsley Maitland-Niles scored the goal that rescued a point for David Moyes’ team.

Part of the concern among Red Devils fans centered around Marcus Rashford’s situation, as the forward was apparently forced off due to an injury.

Rashford’s Fitness Crucial for Manchester United’s Champions League Opener

After the match, Carrick provided an initial update, saying that it does not appear to be anything serious. “Just had an issue, so nothing major,” he said, via talkSPORT.

This is not only good news for the medium and long term, but also for the short term, as Manchester United will begin its UEFA Champions League campaign next Thursday, Sept. 10, when they host Sabah FK, an Azerbaijani league club that managed to qualify for the league phase of Europe’s top competition. Rashford’s presence is key for Carrick and United as they return to European competitions.

Manchester United currently sits 11th in the Premier League with one win, one draw and one loss, totaling four points from their first three matches.

Rashford, 28, who returned to the club where he came through the academy after spending last season on loan at Hansi Flick’s Barcelona, has yet to score or provide an assist.

However, he apparently has the confidence of the English manager, as he played 45 minutes in his first Premier League appearance of the season, 80 minutes in the following match, and 70 minutes in this latest game, with the latter amount of playing time coming because he had to leave the match due to injury.

His manager’s confidence in the 28-year-old forward is not necessarily based on his first three Premier League matches this season, but rather on the campaign he had with Barcelona last year, as he recorded 25 goal contributions in 49 appearances, with 14 goals and 11 assists.

In just 11 Champions League matches, he scored five goals and provided three assists, so Carrick knows that Rashford is good material for Europe’s top competition.