Manchester United 2026 Summer Transfer Window: All Signings and Departures

The 2026 summer transfer window has ended, and Manchester United had an uneventful deadline.
The Red Devils were linked to multiple players, including Lewis Hall, Jorge Salinas, Louis Page and Igor Matanovic.
Nevertheless, Man United had a pretty solid offseason, with seven new players. They also parted ways with a whopping 24 players, via loans, transfers and expiring contracts.
All 31 Manchester United Transfers
Here is a full list of transfers by Manchester United in the most recent transfer window:
Transfers In
- Carlos Baleba, 22 | Left Back | $94.5 million, including add-ons, from Brighton
- Andrey Santos, 22 | Midfielder | $67.5 million, including add-ons, from Chelsea
- Youri Tielemans, 29 | Midfielder | $47.3 million from Aston Villa
- Karl Darlow, 35 | Goalkeeper | Free transfer from Leeds United
- Tynan Thompson, 18 | Winger | $10.8 million, including add-ons, from Tottenham
- Kit Margetson, 20 | Goalkeeper | Free transfer from Swansea
- Cristian Orozco, 18 | Midfielder | Undisclosed free from Fortaleza
Transfers Out
- Rasmus Hojlund, 23 | Striker | $51.3 million to Napoli
- Tyler Fredricson, 21 | Centre Back | Undisclosed fee to Lausanne-Sport
- Radek Vitek, 22 | Goalkeeper | $18.9 million to Middlesbrough
- Ethan Williams, 20 | Winger | Undisclosed fee to Peterborough United
- Ethan Ennis, 21 | Winger | Undisclosed fee to Stockport County
- James Scanlon, 19 | Attacking Midfielder | Undisclosed fee to Arsenal
- Toby Collyer, 22 | Midfielder | $10.3 million including add-ons to West Bromwich Albion
- Habeeb Ogunneye, 20 | Right Back | Undisclosed fee to Arsenal
- Louis Jackson, 20 | Centre Back | Undisclosed fee to St Mirren
Loans Out
- Andre Onana, 30 | Goalkeeper | Trabzonspor
- Sekou Kone, 20 | Midfielder | Lausanne-Sport
- Elyh Harrison, 20 | Goalkeeper | Greenock Morton
- Altay Bayindir, 28 | Goalkeeper | Celta Vigo
- Jacob Devaney, 19 | Midfielder | Hibernian
- Jayce Fitzgerald, 19 | Midfielder | Rotherham
- Ethan Wheatley, 20 | Striker | Lincoln City
- Solomon Honor, 20 | Goalkeeper | Southport
- Dan Gore, 21 | Midfielder | Luton Town
Expired Contracts
- Casemiro, 34 | Midfielder | Inter Miami
- Jadon Sancho, 26 | Winger | Free Agent
- Sonny Aljofree, 21 | Centre Back | Rotherham
- James Bailey, 18 | Midfielder | Stockport County
- Malachi Sharpe, 20 | Winger | Free Agent
- Tyrell Malacia, 27 | Left Back | Free Agent
What’s Next for Manchester United?
After a disappointing 2-0 loss to Hull City on Matchday 1, Manchester United bounced back with an emphatic 5-2 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.
The Red Devils have a pretty busy schedule before the international break later this month. They have five games in three competitions in a span of 18 days.
Here are the next five games for Man United:
- September 6 (EPL): vs. Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium
- September 10 (Champions League): vs. Sabah FK at Old Trafford
- September 13 (EPL): vs. Manchester City at Old Trafford
- September 16 (EFL Cup): vs. Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford
- September 29 (EPL): vs. Fulham at Craven Cottage
It’s not the worst schedule for United, though that Manchester Derby is a must-watch. They will have three games at home, so it’s a bit favorable.
Manchester United 2026 Summer Transfer Window: All Signings and Departures