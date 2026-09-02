Manchester United 2026 Summer Transfer Window: All Signings and Departures

The 2026 summer transfer window has ended, and Manchester United had an uneventful deadline.

The Red Devils were linked to multiple players, including Lewis Hall, Jorge Salinas, Louis Page and Igor Matanovic.

Nevertheless, Man United had a pretty solid offseason, with seven new players. They also parted ways with a whopping 24 players, via loans, transfers and expiring contracts.

All 31 Manchester United Transfers

Here is a full list of transfers by Manchester United in the most recent transfer window:

Transfers In

Carlos Baleba, 22 | Left Back | $94.5 million, including add-ons, from Brighton

Andrey Santos, 22 | Midfielder | $67.5 million, including add-ons, from Chelsea

Youri Tielemans, 29 | Midfielder | $47.3 million from Aston Villa

Karl Darlow, 35 | Goalkeeper | Free transfer from Leeds United

Tynan Thompson, 18 | Winger | $10.8 million, including add-ons, from Tottenham

Kit Margetson, 20 | Goalkeeper | Free transfer from Swansea

Cristian Orozco, 18 | Midfielder | Undisclosed free from Fortaleza

Transfers Out

Rasmus Hojlund, 23 | Striker | $51.3 million to Napoli

Tyler Fredricson, 21 | Centre Back | Undisclosed fee to Lausanne-Sport

Radek Vitek, 22 | Goalkeeper | $18.9 million to Middlesbrough

Ethan Williams, 20 | Winger | Undisclosed fee to Peterborough United

Ethan Ennis, 21 | Winger | Undisclosed fee to Stockport County

James Scanlon, 19 | Attacking Midfielder | Undisclosed fee to Arsenal

Toby Collyer, 22 | Midfielder | $10.3 million including add-ons to West Bromwich Albion

Habeeb Ogunneye, 20 | Right Back | Undisclosed fee to Arsenal

Louis Jackson, 20 | Centre Back | Undisclosed fee to St Mirren

Loans Out

Andre Onana, 30 | Goalkeeper | Trabzonspor

Sekou Kone, 20 | Midfielder | Lausanne-Sport

Elyh Harrison, 20 | Goalkeeper | Greenock Morton

Altay Bayindir, 28 | Goalkeeper | Celta Vigo

Jacob Devaney, 19 | Midfielder | Hibernian

Jayce Fitzgerald, 19 | Midfielder | Rotherham

Ethan Wheatley, 20 | Striker | Lincoln City

Solomon Honor, 20 | Goalkeeper | Southport

Dan Gore, 21 | Midfielder | Luton Town

Expired Contracts

Casemiro, 34 | Midfielder | Inter Miami

Jadon Sancho, 26 | Winger | Free Agent

Sonny Aljofree, 21 | Centre Back | Rotherham

James Bailey, 18 | Midfielder | Stockport County

Malachi Sharpe, 20 | Winger | Free Agent

Tyrell Malacia, 27 | Left Back | Free Agent

What’s Next for Manchester United?

After a disappointing 2-0 loss to Hull City on Matchday 1, Manchester United bounced back with an emphatic 5-2 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The Red Devils have a pretty busy schedule before the international break later this month. They have five games in three competitions in a span of 18 days.

Here are the next five games for Man United:

September 6 (EPL): vs. Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium

September 10 (Champions League): vs. Sabah FK at Old Trafford

September 13 (EPL): vs. Manchester City at Old Trafford

September 16 (EFL Cup): vs. Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford

September 29 (EPL): vs. Fulham at Craven Cottage

It’s not the worst schedule for United, though that Manchester Derby is a must-watch. They will have three games at home, so it’s a bit favorable.