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Manchester United 2026 Summer Transfer Window: All Signings and Departures

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Carlos Baleba, Manchester United
Getty
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: New signing Carlos Baleba of Manchester United acknowledges the fans as he is introduced before the Premier League 2026/27 match between Manchester United and Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on August 30, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The 2026 summer transfer window has ended, and Manchester United had an uneventful deadline.

The Red Devils were linked to multiple players, including Lewis Hall, Jorge Salinas, Louis Page and Igor Matanovic.

Nevertheless, Man United had a pretty solid offseason, with seven new players. They also parted ways with a whopping 24 players, via loans, transfers and expiring contracts.

All 31 Manchester United Transfers

Youri Tielemans
GettyHULL, ENGLAND – AUGUST 22: Youri Tielemans of Manchester United during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Hull City and Manchester United at MKM Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Hull, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Here is a full list of transfers by Manchester United in the most recent transfer window:

Transfers In

  • Carlos Baleba, 22 | Left Back | $94.5 million, including add-ons, from Brighton
  • Andrey Santos, 22 | Midfielder | $67.5 million, including add-ons, from Chelsea
  • Youri Tielemans, 29 | Midfielder | $47.3 million from Aston Villa
  • Karl Darlow, 35 | Goalkeeper | Free transfer from Leeds United
  • Tynan Thompson, 18 | Winger | $10.8 million, including add-ons, from Tottenham
  • Kit Margetson, 20 | Goalkeeper | Free transfer from Swansea
  • Cristian Orozco, 18 | Midfielder | Undisclosed free from Fortaleza

Transfers Out

  • Rasmus Hojlund, 23 | Striker | $51.3 million to Napoli
  • Tyler Fredricson, 21 | Centre Back | Undisclosed fee to Lausanne-Sport
  • Radek Vitek, 22 | Goalkeeper | $18.9 million to Middlesbrough
  • Ethan Williams, 20 | Winger | Undisclosed fee to Peterborough United
  • Ethan Ennis, 21 | Winger | Undisclosed fee to Stockport County
  • James Scanlon, 19 | Attacking Midfielder | Undisclosed fee to Arsenal
  • Toby Collyer, 22 | Midfielder | $10.3 million including add-ons to West Bromwich Albion
  • Habeeb Ogunneye, 20 | Right Back | Undisclosed fee to Arsenal
  • Louis Jackson, 20 | Centre Back | Undisclosed fee to St Mirren

Jadon Sancho
GettyLONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 10: Jadon Sancho of Manchester United runs with the ball during the 2024 FA Community Shield match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Loans Out

  • Andre Onana, 30 | Goalkeeper | Trabzonspor
  • Sekou Kone, 20 | Midfielder | Lausanne-Sport
  • Elyh Harrison, 20 | Goalkeeper | Greenock Morton
  • Altay Bayindir, 28 | Goalkeeper | Celta Vigo
  • Jacob Devaney, 19 | Midfielder | Hibernian
  • Jayce Fitzgerald, 19 | Midfielder | Rotherham
  • Ethan Wheatley, 20 | Striker | Lincoln City
  • Solomon Honor, 20 | Goalkeeper | Southport
  • Dan Gore, 21 | Midfielder | Luton Town

Expired Contracts

  • Casemiro, 34 | Midfielder | Inter Miami
  • Jadon Sancho, 26 | Winger | Free Agent
  • Sonny Aljofree, 21 | Centre Back | Rotherham
  • James Bailey, 18 | Midfielder | Stockport County
  • Malachi Sharpe, 20 | Winger | Free Agent
  • Tyrell Malacia, 27 | Left Back | Free Agent

What’s Next for Manchester United?

Manchester United, Michael Carrick
GettyHULL, ENGLAND – AUGUST 22: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Hull City and Manchester United at MKM Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Hull, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

After a disappointing 2-0 loss to Hull City on Matchday 1, Manchester United bounced back with an emphatic 5-2 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The Red Devils have a pretty busy schedule before the international break later this month. They have five games in three competitions in a span of 18 days.

Here are the next five games for Man United:

  • September 6 (EPL): vs. Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium
  • September 10 (Champions League): vs. Sabah FK at Old Trafford
  • September 13 (EPL): vs. Manchester City at Old Trafford
  • September 16 (EFL Cup): vs. Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford
  • September 29 (EPL): vs. Fulham at Craven Cottage

It’s not the worst schedule for United, though that Manchester Derby is a must-watch. They will have three games at home, so it’s a bit favorable.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Manchester United 2026 Summer Transfer Window: All Signings and Departures

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