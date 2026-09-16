Manchester United vs Brighton Result Today: Carabao Cup Live Score, Updates

Old Trafford is the setting on Wednesday, September 16, as Manchester United take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the 2026-27 Carabao Cup.

Both teams will be looking to advance to the next round when they meet in Manchester, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. BST. A penalty shootout will decide the tie if the teams remain level after 90 minutes.

This article will be updated throughout the match with the latest scores, goals, cards, substitutions, VAR decisions, and other key moments.

Manchester United Confirmed Lineup

Manchester United have confirmed their starting XI for tonight’s Carabao Cup third-round clash with Brighton at Old Trafford. Michael Carrick makes several changes after Sunday’s 0-1 derby defeat to Manchester City, giving academy and fringe players an opportunity while keeping a strong core in the side.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1):

Karl Darlow; Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Noussair Mazraoui; Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans (c); Shea Lacey, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford; Benjamin Šeško.

Darlow makes his Manchester United debut in goal, while Lacey gets his first senior start on the right side of the attack. Tielemans captains the team.

Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu are not in the squad. Bruno Fernandes is on the bench after starting against Manchester City on Sunday.

Manchester United substitutes: Senne Lammens, Amass, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyler Fletcher, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Joshua Zirkzee.

United remain without Amad Diallo, Carlos Baleba, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Tom Heaton.

Brighton Confirmed Lineup

Brighton have also confirmed their starting XI for the Carabao Cup third-round match at Old Trafford. Fabian Hürzeler has made changes, with Jason Steele starting in goal for the Seagulls.

Brighton XI:

Jason Steele; Yasser Hadjam, Luka Vušković, Pascal Struijk, Costinha; Pascal Groß, Chema Andrés; Kostoulas, Matt O’Riley, Boscagli; Yalcouyé.

Brighton substitutes: Bart Verbruggen, Lewis Dunk, Georginio, Promise David, Osman, Kadioglu, Diego Gómez, Ayari, Maxim De Cuyper.

Brighton remain without several injured players, including Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh, Evan Ferguson, Tzimas, Jack Hinshelwood and Mats Wieffer.

Both teams have rotated their lineups for the Carabao Cup, with Manchester United giving Lacey a first senior start and Darlow a debut. Kick-off at Old Trafford is scheduled for 8pm BST.

Manchester United vs Brighton Match Details

Competition: Carabao Cup, Third Round

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Kickoff: 8 p.m. BST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

UK TV: ITV1, Sky Sports Main Event

UK streaming: ITVX, Sky Sports

U.S. streaming: Paramount+

India: FanCode

Manchester United vs Brighton Live Score and Updates

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Kickoff: 8 p.m. BST

Status: Match has kicked off.

1′ Kick off! Manchester United and Brighton get underway at Old Trafford.

3′ Matt O’Riley looks to control the midfield as both rotated sides settle into the match.

5′ Marcus Rashford uses his pace down the left and wins a throw-in deep in Brighton’s half.

7′ GOAL! Shea Lacey curls a brilliant effort into the bottom corner to put Manchester United 1-0 ahead.

9′ GOAL! Mason Mount fires Youri Tielemans’ pass past Jason Steele to double United’s lead.

12′ Brighton try to reset through Pascal Groß as Fabian Hürzeler shows his frustration on the touchline.

13′ United settle into possession after their frantic start and look to tire out Brighton’s midfield.

15′ Matt O’Riley’s through ball for Charalampos Kostoulas is intercepted by Diogo Dalot.

18′ Marcus Rashford forces a save from Jason Steele with a powerful low effort from a tight angle.

22′ Brighton win their first corner through Malick Yalcouyé, but Karl Darlow punches Pascal Groß’s delivery clear.

26′ United remain in control of the tempo as Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven circulate the ball in defense.

26′ Manchester United lead Brighton 2-0, with United ahead 58% to 42% in possession and 4-2 in shots.