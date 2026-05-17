Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live Today Leaves Old Trafford Facing Painful Farewell

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live today headlines the final Premier League home game of the season at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Manchester United enters the match sitting third in the table after securing qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage.

Under interim manager Michael Carrick, the club has recovered strongly during the second half of the campaign and now hopes to finish the home season with another positive result. The match also marks the final Old Trafford appearance for veteran midfielder Casemiro before his expected departure this summer.

Nottingham Forest arrives with confidence after officially securing Premier League survival last weekend. This guide provides all the details for the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream and lineup updates.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live Today: Lineup and Team News

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest lineup news centers around Casemiro ahead of his expected farewell appearance at Old Trafford. The Brazilian midfielder missed last week’s match with a minor issue but is now fit and confirmed to start.

Michael Carrick continues to strengthen his case for the permanent manager role after guiding Manchester United back into the Champions League places. United has also scored in every home league match under Carrick this season. Club captain Bruno Fernandes enters the game in excellent form after creating 124 chances this season, the fourth-highest single-season total in Premier League history.

Nottingham Forest F.C. heads into the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest match with growing confidence after extending its unbeaten league run to eight games. Manager Vítor Pereira officially secured Premier League safety after last weekend’s draw against Newcastle United F.C..

Forest also received a major boost after Morgan Gibbs-White passed a late fitness test. The midfielder is expected to feature while wearing a protective facial mask.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Stats and Premier League Head-to-Head Record

The Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest stats reveal a difficult recent run for United in this fixture, despite the club’s strong history at Old Trafford in the final home league matches. Manchester United has lost only one of its last 18 final home league games.

Recent meetings tell a different story. The Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest head-to-head record shows Forest has become a difficult opponent for the Red Devils. Manchester United is winless in its last four league matches against Forest, recording three defeats and one draw during that period.

The reverse fixture earlier this season ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the City Ground on November 1, 2025. Gibbs-White also carries an impressive record into the game after contributing five direct goal involvements in his last five league appearances against Manchester United, including three goals and two assists.

The Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest prediction discussion remains balanced because of Forest’s unbeaten form and United’s strong performances at home during recent weeks.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans searching for the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream can watch the match through several broadcasters worldwide. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, coverage will air on Sky Sports through Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels, with streaming available on Sky Go and NOW TV.

Viewers in the United States can watch through NBC Sports and USA Network, while Canadian viewers can stream the match on DAZN Canada. Fans in Sub-Saharan Africa can follow Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live today on SuperSport through DStv Stream and Showmax Pro.

The match kicks off at 12:30 PM BST, which is 7:30 AM ET and 11:30 AM UTC, as Manchester United closes its home season in front of Old Trafford supporters. With Champions League football secured and Casemiro preparing to leave, Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live today carries major emotional weight at Old Trafford.

Meta description: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live today brings an emotional Old Trafford farewell and key Premier League action.