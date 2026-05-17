Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Match Results Today:Premier League Live Score, Updates, Stats

Manchester United hosted Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Sunday in the final home match of the club’s 2025–26 Premier League season. The occasion was important for both clubs, despite their league positions already largely settled.

United entered the match locked into third place under interim manager Michael Carrick, having already secured UEFA Champions League qualification for next season. Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, arrived in strong form after guaranteeing Premier League survival the previous weekend.

The buildup around this Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest clash centered on Forest’s unbeaten momentum and United’s desire to finish their home campaign strongly.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Match Context

The focus heading into Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest was on recent form and confidence levels. Forest entered the game unbeaten in eight consecutive Premier League matches under Vítor Pereira, continuing a strong finish to the season after securing safety with a draw against Newcastle United FC.

The recent head-to-head meetings between the sides had also been competitive. Earlier this season, the teams played out a 2–2 draw at the City Ground, while United narrowly won an FA Cup clash in February 2024.

Old Trafford remained an important factor for United, especially in what was expected to be an emotional final home fixture of the campaign.

Team News and Predicted Lineups

Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Kobbie Mainoo were expected to control midfield for United, while Bryan Mbeumo led the attack.

Forest relied on the creativity of Morgan Gibbs-White and the movement of Chris Wood up front. Defensively, Nikola Milenković remained central to Forest’s back line.

With both teams entering in positive spirits, this Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest matchup promised a competitive finish at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Match Results: First Half

Manchester United FC made a fast start against Nottingham Forest FC, taking a 1–0 lead in the opening minutes at Old Trafford.

The breakthrough came in the 5th minute through Luke Shaw, who gave Manchester United an early advantage and immediately shifted momentum toward the home side.

United controlled possession after the goal, building patiently from the back through Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez. Their passing helped maintain pressure and limited Forest’s opportunities to settle into the match.

Nottingham Forest attempted to respond quickly despite the early setback. Neco Williams remained active defensively, recording an early tackle and helping move possession forward as Forest searched for stability.

Within the first few minutes, Manchester United held the advantage both on the scoreboard and in terms of territory, forcing Forest deeper into their own half.

The early goal also increased United’s statistical control, with the home side dominating possession and setting the tempo in the opening phase of the match.