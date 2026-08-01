How to Watch Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Lineups and Pre-Season Match Preview

Manchester United continues its pre-season schedule with a club friendly against Atletico Madrid at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm on Saturday, August 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 15:00 CEST as both clubs continue preparations ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The match provides another opportunity for Manchester United to assess its squad despite several injury absences, while Atletico Madrid arrives with a fully available squad.

Bryan Mbeumo, Joshua Zirkzee, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are among the expected key players for United, while Atletico Madrid is set to rely on Jan Oblak, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand and Ademola Lookman. The fixture also gives both managers another chance to evaluate younger players before competitive action begins.

No direct quotes have been provided by either club or manager ahead of the match.

How To Watch Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Live

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid meet in a Club Friendly at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, with kickoff set for 15:00 CEST.

Supporters in Great Britain, the United States and Ireland can watch the match live on MUTV. The club’s official channel will also provide streaming coverage through MUTV.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow live coverage through the FotMob app. Live updates will include every goal, booking, substitution and major match event.

FotMob will also provide Opta-powered statistics throughout the match, including possession, shots, corners, expected goals (xG), big chances created, shot maps and momentum. Live commentary, betting insights and real-time match information will also be available.

Kickoff times for selected regions are:

CEST (UK) : 15:00

BST: 14:00

ET (USA): 09:00

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineups and Team News

Manchester United is expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Vitek is projected to start in goal behind a defense of Tyler Fredricson Yoro, Harry Maguire, Heaven and Luke Shaw.

The midfield is expected to feature Santos, Lacey, Joshua Zirkzee, Mason Mount and Patrick Dorgu, while new signing Bryan Mbeumo is projected to lead the attack.

United will be without Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans, Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs de Ligt, all of whom are unavailable because of injury. The absences are expected to provide additional opportunities for academy players and younger squad members during the pre-season fixture.

Atletico Madrid is expected to deploy a 4-5-1 formation with Jan Oblak in goal. The back four is projected to consist of Ruggeri, Hancko, Robin Le Normand and Martín.

The midfield is expected to include Ademola Lookman, Morten Hjulmand, Koke, Marcos Llorente and Mendoza, with Domínguez leading the attack.

Unlike Manchester United, Atletico Madrid has no unavailable players and enters the match with a full squad available for selection. The Spanish club is expected to continue evaluating its options while maintaining a strong lineup during pre-season preparations.

Manchester United enters the match looking to build momentum despite several injury absences, while Atletico Madrid arrives with greater squad continuity. The clubs have met three times previously, with Atletico Madrid holding the advantage through two wins and one draw.

Saturday’s friendly offers another opportunity for both teams to build fitness, integrate new players, and continue preparations before the competitive season begins.