Newcastle United vs. Hull City Lineup Today: Team News & Confirmed Starting XI

Newcastle United will host Hull City at St. James’ Park this Saturday, Sept. 19, for Matchweek 5 of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

The Magpies are coming off a surprising 4-1 defeat to Leeds United on Sept. 14 in the most recent matchday. Newcastle are currently 12th in the league standings with five points after four matches, with one win, two draws, and one defeat.

Hull City, meanwhile, are experiencing their sweetest moment since returning to the top flight of English football.

In their most recent match, they drew 2-2 against Chelsea on Sept. 12, but before that, they had already secured results such as a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa and a 1-0 victory over Coventry City. They even defeated Manchester United 2-0 on the opening matchday of the Premier League.

Hull are currently fifth in the league with eight points after four matches, with two wins and two draws.

Newcastle United vs. Hull City: Team News & Starting Lineups

Both teams have several absences to deal with in this match.

In the case of Newcastle, they will not be able to count on Dan Burn with an ankle injury, Joelinton with a thigh injury, William Osula with a foot injury, Nico González with a concussion, Jacob Ramsey with a thigh injury, Anthony Elanga due to an unspecified injury, Amar Dedic due to a hamstring injury, and Ewen Jaouen due to an ankle injury.

The away side, meanwhile, will not be able to count on Nobel Mendy due to a concussion. Ilyas Ansah has a back injury, Jack Butland a shoulder injury, Charlie Hughes a groin injury, and Hidemasa Morita a groin injury. Elliot Matazo has a knee injury and is also ineligible, as is Darko Gyabi, who also has a thigh injury. Both Paddy McNair and Matt Targett are doubts due to foot and ankle injuries, respectively.

Newcastle United predicted starting XI vs. Hull City: Hornicek; Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Steur, L. Miley; Barnes, Fernandez-Pardo, Toure; Wissa.

Hull City predicted starting XI vs. Newcastle United: Tzolakis; Ajayi, Egan, Herrington; Coyle, Slater, Crooks, Giles; Belloumi, Stroud; McBurnie.

These predicted starting lineups will be replaced by the official confirmed lineups about an hour before kickoff, when both clubs announce them. The match is set to start at 7:00 a.m. PT, 10:00 a.m. ET, and 3:00 p.m. BST.