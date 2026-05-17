Newcastle vs West Ham Live Today Could Leave One Club Facing Premier League Disaster

Newcastle vs West Ham live today brings major pressure to St. James’ Park as both clubs enter a huge Premier League Matchweek 37 clash on May 17, 2026. The match kicks off at 16:30 UTC and 17:30 BST with very different goals for both teams late in the season.

Newcastle United F.C. sits 13th in the table with 46 points and hopes to finish the season strongly in front of its home supporters. West Ham United F.C. arrives in far greater danger. West Ham enters the weekend in 18th place with 36 points, two behind 17th-place Tottenham, meaning defeat could push the club closer to relegation.

Newcastle vs West Ham Lineup and Team News Before Premier League Clash

The Newcastle vs West Ham lineup remains a major talking point, as both teams face important squad decisions before kickoff. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe continues to deal with a serious injury crisis ahead of the Newcastle vs West Ham match today.

Defenders Fabian Schär, Emil Krafth, and Tino Livramento are all unavailable. Midfielder Joelinton also remains a late fitness concern. Newcastle still hopes to end the season positively despite having little left to fight for beyond league position.

West Ham enters the Newcastle vs West Ham match with far fewer injury problems. Manager Nuno Espírito Santo has an almost fully fit squad available. Winger Adama Traoré is the only major absence for the visitors. West Ham desperately needs points to avoid falling deeper into the relegation battle with only two matches left in the season.

Newcastle vs West Ham: Stats, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

The Newcastle vs West Ham stats highlight several important trends before Sunday’s match. The two clubs have faced each other 146 times across all competitions since their first meeting in February 1908.

The Newcastle vs West Ham head-to-head record from earlier this season favors West Ham after a 3-1 victory at the London Stadium in November 2025. West Ham now chases its first Premier League double over Newcastle since the 2018/19 season. However, the club has not won a league match at St. James’ Park since a 3-0 victory in October 1998.

Recent Newcastle vs West Ham stats also show major concerns for both sides. West Ham failed to score in its last three away league matches despite taking 31 shots during that stretch. Newcastle has conceded a league-high 20 goals after the 75th minute this season.

The Newcastle vs West Ham prediction discussion remains difficult because of those trends. Nuno Espírito Santo holds a slight edge against Eddie Howe in previous meetings, with five wins, one draw, and four defeats. Newcastle’s recent league matches have also shown low first-half scoring patterns, with none of the club’s last seven league games seeing both teams score before halftime.

How to Watch Newcastle vs West Ham: Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream can watch the Premier League fixture through major broadcasters worldwide. In the United Kingdom, the Newcastle vs West Ham live coverage will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Viewers in the United States can watch the Newcastle vs West Ham match live on USA Network or stream it on Peacock Premium. Canadian viewers can follow the game on FuboTV.

In India, fans can stream Newcastle vs West Ham live today on JioCinema and JioTV. Australian viewers can watch on Optus Sport, while New Zealand viewers can watch on Sky Sport. Across Sub-Saharan Africa, SuperSport will carry the match live. ESPN and Disney+ will also broadcast the fixture across South America.