Premier League Games on TV Today? What Happened to EPL Schedule for Saturday & Sunday?

Fans will have a bit of a wait to watch Premier League games as the EPL is on an international break. There are no Premier League games on Saturday, September 26, or Sunday, September 27.

Additionally, there will not be any Premier League games for the next two weekends. Instead, fans can watch some of the international matches to relive the World Cup vibes of the summer or to simply watch some of the top Premier League stars play for their national teams.

The Premier League schedule will resume on Saturday, October 10.

Saturday, September 26, begins the first of four United States matches over this two-week break. The USMNT takes on Peru at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, September 26.

This friendly is being termed as a “Fan Appreciation Match.” Fans can watch the USA-Peru game on TNT, Telemundo, Peacock or HBO Max among other options.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming soccer TV schedule.

No Premier League Games But Nations League & International Friendlies on TV Schedule for Saturday, September 26

In addition to the international friendlies, the UEFA Nations League is also a viewing option. Here is a look at some of the top soccer games on the TV schedule for Saturday, September 26.

All times listed below are in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME (ET)/TV CHANNEL Saturday, September 26 Slovenia vs. Scotland 9 a.m FS2 Saturday, September 26 England vs. Spain 2:45 p.m. FS2 Saturday, September 26 USA vs. Peru 4:30 p.m. TNT

Soccer TV Schedule: UEFA Nations League & International Friendlies for Sunday, September 27

DATE GAME TIME (ET)/TV CHANNEL Sunday, September 27 Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan 9 a.m. FS2 Sunday, September 27 Serbia vs. Netherlands 12 p.m. FS2 Sunday, September 27 Germany vs. Greece 2:45 p.m. FS2

Christian Pulisic Left Off Current USMNT Roster

The United States roster will have a few familiar faces, but several of the team’s key players from the World Cup were not called into camp. Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun headline the list of notable USMNT players who are not on the roster.

In particular, Balogun has been recovering from an injury. Instead, United States manager Mauricio Pochettino opted to lean heavily on giving young players a chance in the upcoming friendlies.

This includes 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan who plays in the MLS for the Philadelphia Union and has already committed to join Manchester City once he turns 18.

“I think after the World Cup, we start to change and to see and to analyze all the players, potential player[s] for this camp,” Pochettino said of the USA’s roster for the upcoming friendlies, per ESPN.

“Like always I say, I think the 28 players that are going to be involved in these four games for different circumstances are the best players, or the player that we want to see, and they want to play, that we want to work, and that’s it.”