Premier League Standings: Final EPL Table, Relegation & Champions League

The Premier League standings feature plenty of competition at both the top and bottom of the EPL table. With Arsenal already wrapping up the Premier League title, all eyes are on Tottenham and West Ham as only one club will avoid relegation.

Elsewhere, there are battles at the top of the Premier League standings as teams look to cement their status in the Champions League. As a reminder, the top five teams in the EPL table are guaranteed a Champions League spot this year.

There is a more complicated scenario where the sixth place club will also secure a Champions League spot.

“However, the sixth-placed team would be upgraded to a Champions League spot if Aston Villa drop below Liverpool into fifth place in the final table on Sunday,” PremierLeague.com’s Ben Bloom wrote in a May 21, 2026, story titled, “Race for Europe 2025/26: How it stands ahead of Final Day.”

“This is because, as Europa League winners, Villa wouldn’t need the European Performance Spot that is awarded to the fifth-placed team, so it would drop down to sixth.”

Let’s take a look at the latest Premier League standings.

Premier League Standings: The Battle for Europe

Here’s a look at the current Premier League standings heading into Sunday’s final slate of matches. Arsenal has secured the Premier League trophy over Man City.

The top six teams qualify for the Europa League, at the very least. The top five teams automatically qualify for the Champions League.

There is also a scenario where the sixth-place club earns a Champions League bid. Teams listed in bold would qualify for the Champions League based on the current standings.

The final three teams in the EPL table will be relegated. Teams in italics would be relegated based on the current standings.

The Wolves and Burnley have already sealed their fate as two of the three teams who will be relegated.

TEAM WINS DRAW LOSSES POINTS GD 1. Arsenal 25 7 5 82 43 2. Man City 23 9 5 78 43 3. Man United 19 11 7 68 16 4. Aston Villa 18 8 11 62 6 5. Liverpool 17 8 12 59 10 6. AFC Bournemouth 13 17 7 56 4 7. Brighton 14 11 12 53 9 8. Chelsea 14 10 13 52 7 9. Brentford 14 10 13 52 3 10. Sunderland 13 12 12 51 -7 11. Newcastle 14 7 16 49 0 12. Everton 13 10 14 49 -2 13. Fulham 14 7 16 49 -6 14. Leeds 11 14 12 47 -4 15. Crystal Palace 11 12 14 45 -9 16. Nottingham Forest 11 10 16 43 -3 17. Tottenham 9 11 17 38 -10 18. West Ham 9 9 19 36 -22 19. Burnley 4 9 24 21 -37 20. Wolves 3 10 24 19 -41

Who Won the Premier League?

Following Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth, Arsenal clinched the Premier League title. Arsenal has won the Premier League, regardless of the outcome of the team’s final match versus Crystal Palace.

What Teams Will Be Relegated From the Premier League?

Wolves and Burnley have already cemented their status as two of the three teams who will be relegated. West Ham and Tottenham are fighting to avoid the final relegation spot, which means all eyes are on London during the final matchday.

Thanks to the goal differential, Tottenham will likely only be relegated if the Spurs lose to Everton, and West Ham defeats Leeds. In all other scenarios, West Ham would be the final team relegated, even with a win over Leeds.

What Teams Will Be Promoted to the Premier League?

Hull City punched their ticket to the Premier League as the final Championship team headed to the EPL following a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough. Additionally, Ipswich Town and Coventry City are also being promoted to the Premier League next season.