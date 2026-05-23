Championship Standings: EFL Teams Promoted to Premier League Amid Punishment

The final list of EFL teams being promoted from the Championship to the Premier League is nearly finalized, but it is not without controversy. Coventry City and Ipswich have already punched their ticket to the EPL as two of the three teams being promoted.

There is one promotion spot remaining, and it is not without complication. Hull City and Southampton were set to battle for the final promotion spot before unprecedented sanctions were levied.

Southampton was removed from the grand finale against Hull City as part of the club’s punishment for spying on opposing team’s practices this postseason. Instead, Middlesbrough takes Southampton’s place and squares off against Hull City on Saturday, May 23, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern.

The winner will secure the coveted final promotion spot to the Premier League.

Here’s what you need to know about the Championship standings and what EFL teams are being promoted to the Premier League.

Championship Standings: Coventry City & Ipswich Among EFL Teams Promoted to Premier League

Here’s a look at the Championship standings. Teams in bold have already secured a promotion spot to the Premier League.

A total of three Championship teams will be promoted to the EPL. These three EFL teams will be replaced by three Premier League teams who have been relegated.

TEAM WINS DRAW LOSSES GD POINTS 1. Coventry City 28 11 7 52 95 2. Ipswich Town 23 15 8 33 84 3. Millwall 24 11 11 15 83 4. Southampton 22 14 10 26 80 5. Middlesbrough 22 14 10 25 80 6. Hull City 21 10 15 4 73 7. Wrexham 19 14 13 4 71 8. Derby County 20 9 17 8 69 9. Norwich City 19 8 19 7 65 10. Birmingham City 17 13 16 1 64

What Premier League Teams Are Being Relegated to the Championship?

The Championship is about to get better, but the question is what Premier League team will secure the final relegation spot. One storied London club is on the verge of being relegated depending on the May 24, EPL results.

Burnley and Wolves are already cemented as two of the Premier League teams who will be relegated to the Championship. Tottenham and West Ham are fighting to avoid being the final team relegated.

Tottenham leads West Ham by two points in the Premier League standings heading into Sunday’s final slate of matches. If West Ham gets some help, Championship teams may surprisingly be playing in Tottenham’s new jewel of a stadium next season.

Why Did Southampton Get Removed From the Championship Playoff?

Southampton was initially scheduled to play Hull City with the final Premier League promotion spot on the line. Instead, Southampton was replaced by Middlesbrough after the club was removed from the playoff for spying on opposing clubs.

“Southampton will be playing in the Championship next season after they were expelled from the playoffs following their admission that they spied on three league rivals this season,” BBC’s Gary Rose detailed in a May 20, story titled, “A just or harsh punishment? Reaction to Southampton expulsion.”

“They will also start next season on minus four points after the English Football League (EFL) charged them with watching training sessions of Oxford United and Ipswich Town, in addition to filming Middlesbrough as they prepared for the first leg of their playoff semifinal on 7 May.”

Not only does Southampton miss out on potentially playing in the Premier League, but the punishment carries into next season as well with the loss of points.