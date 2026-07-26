Watch Auckland FC vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream Today: TV Channels, Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur kicks off its three-city tour of New Zealand and Australia early Sunday in Auckland, New Zealand, with a preseason match against Auckland FC, as Roberto De Zerbi still searches for answers to last season’s second straight 17th-place Premier League finish.

Auckland enters full of confidence as reigning A-League champion, giving Spurs a genuine litmus test rather than a run-of-the-mill preseason tune-up.

Kickoff: 3 p.m. NZST Sunday, July 26 (Auckland local) — 4 a.m. BST Sunday in the UK — 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT Saturday, July 25 in the US

3 p.m. NZST Sunday, July 26 (Auckland local) — 4 a.m. BST Sunday in the UK — 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT Saturday, July 25 in the US Location: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand UK Streaming: Tottenham’s SPURSPLAY subscription service (no UK TV broadcast)

Tottenham’s SPURSPLAY subscription service (no UK TV broadcast) US Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

The date-line quirk means American fans logging on Saturday night will actually be watching Sunday afternoon in New Zealand, a detail worth double-checking before setting a reminder.

Tottenham arrives off a 1-0 win over MK Dons, according to Sports Mole‘s Matt Law, with summer signing Mateus Fernandes scoring on his debut in that match. De Zerbi, appointed in March, is steering the club through a crowded preseason slate that also includes Sydney FC, Chelsea, Getafe and two meetings with Hoffenheim before the Premier League opener against Brentford on Aug. 22.

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI (4-2-3-1) — Subject to change Pos Player GK Antonín Kinský RB Kaito Takai CB Micky van de Ven CB Jan Paul van Hecke LB Destiny Udogie CM Mateus Fernandes CM Sandro Tonali RW Yang Min-hyeok AM Mikey Moore LW Mathys Tel ST Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke Leads Spurs Attack in Auckland

Dominic Solanke figures to spearhead the Tottenham attack again, with Mathys Tel and Mikey Moore representing the club’s clearest path to production further forward. Spurs will be without a substantial chunk of their spine, as Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Djed Spence and Marcos Senesi remain tied up with post-World Cup commitments, while Mohamed Kudus, Xavi Simons, Dejan Kulusevski and Wilson Odobert are still in London working through injuries. Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Sarr have been given extended leave. New arrivals Andy Robertson, Sandro Tonali and Jan Paul van Hecke traveled with the squad and could all feature early.

Auckland counters with the core of the group that won this year’s grand final, and new defensive signing Aaron Calver gives manager Steve Corica another option at the back. Forward Logan Cosgrove and midfielder Guy Bayliss both featured in Auckland’s predicted starting lineup and represent the Black Knights’ best chance at springing an upset on home turf, according to Sports Mole‘s Ellis Stevens.

Auckland FC Predicted Starting XI — Subject to change Pos Player GK Michael Woud RB Hiroki Sakai CB Luka Vicelich CB Aidan Carey CB Nando Pijnaker WB Callan Elliot CM Cameron Howieson CM Lachlan Bayliss CM Luis Felipe Gallegos RW Lachlan Brook ST Sam Cosgrove

Auckland FC Chases Second Title, Spurs Chase Improvement

Auckland FC has seen a remarkably fast rise since forming in March 2024. The club won its first official match that October, finished atop the regular-season table with 53 points in its debut campaign, then rebounded from a third-place finish the following year to capture its maiden A-League Championship, beating Adelaide United and Sydney FC across the postseason. Corica now looks to defend that trophy starting in October.

Tottenham, by contrast, needs a reset. Consecutive years of narrowly avoiding Premier League relegation have piled pressure on De Zerbi in his first months at the helm, and a proud club with a history built on attacking football and European silverware is counting on this preseason run to show real progress before the campaign begins in earnest.

Sports Mole‘s staff prediction calls for a 3-0 Tottenham win, reflecting the gap in squad strength even with Spurs missing several regulars. Auckland won’t lack for effort or a raucous Eden Park crowd, but the visitors enter as the clear favorite.

Corica has signaled he could field a strong opening group before rotating in fringe and youth players, Auckland’s best shot at an early statement against a Tottenham side still finding its footing. Either way, both clubs will treat Sunday as a checkpoint, not a verdict.