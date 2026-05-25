Harry Kane Sends Emotional Message to Tottenham Fans After Former Club Avoids Relegation

Tottenham Hotspur avoided relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season, and former striker Harry Kane quickly shared a message with supporters after the dramatic finish.

Spurs secured survival with a 1-0 win over Everton on Sunday thanks to Joao Palhinha’s first-half goal. The result kept Tottenham in the top flight and sent West Ham United down to the Championship despite West Ham’s 3-0 win over Leeds United.

The result ended a difficult season for Tottenham, who finished 17th for the second straight campaign but maintained their status as a Premier League club. The final-day escape also came during a weekend in which Kane won more silverware with Bayern Munich after scoring a hat trick in the DFB-Pokal final against Stuttgart.

Harry Kane Congratulates Tottenham Hotspur Supporters After Survival

Kane reacted shortly after Tottenham confirmed their Premier League survival. The England captain, who left Spurs for Bayern Munich in 2023, posted a message on X congratulating the club and its supporters.

“Congratulations to everyone at the club especially the fans – massive fight and result on the final day!” Kane wrote.

Congratulations to everyone at the club especially the fans – massive fight and result on the final day! 💪 https://t.co/SMxmbkBVaA — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 24, 2026

The message came as Tottenham supporters celebrated at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after surviving relegation. Roberto De Zerbi’s side entered the final day needing a result against Everton while also monitoring West Ham’s match against Leeds.

Palhinha’s goal just before halftime proved decisive. Tottenham held on for the win despite heavy pressure and emotional scenes throughout the afternoon.

According to reports from England, the atmosphere around the stadium was tense before kickoff, with supporters aware the club was facing its biggest Premier League moment in decades. Tottenham had not been relegated from the English top flight in nearly 50 years.

De Zerbi acknowledged after the match that the club now faces a major rebuild heading into next season.

“It’s now around 7pm, and around 8pm or 9pm we will start working towards next season,” De Zerbi said.

He added: “Next season we have to build a top, top, top team.”

Harry Kane Wins More Silverware While Tottenham Finish 17th

The contrast between Kane’s current success and Tottenham’s struggles was clear throughout the weekend.

While Spurs battled to avoid relegation, Kane helped Bayern Munich secure a domestic double. The England captain scored three times in Bayern’s DFB-Pokal final victory over Stuttgart, continuing a remarkable first few seasons in Germany.

Kane has now won four trophies since joining Bayern Munich in an £86 million move from Tottenham. The striker spent most of his senior career at Spurs without winning a major title despite becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer.

The 32-year-old also heads into the upcoming FIFA World Cup in strong form. Kane has scored 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern under Vincent Kompany this season.

Back in north London, Tottenham’s problems remain significant despite avoiding relegation.

The club finished 17th after another difficult campaign that included managerial changes, injuries to key players and inconsistent performances. Former chairman Daniel Levy stepped down earlier this season, while Roberto De Zerbi arrived late in the campaign to stabilize the team.

De Zerbi received praise for helping Spurs survive, but several questions remain about the club’s future direction. Defender Micky van de Ven admitted after the match that Tottenham’s recent league finishes are unacceptable.

“Finishing 17th two years in a row is unacceptable for us,” Van de Ven said.

Tottenham supporters also voiced frustration toward ownership during Sunday’s match. A banner displayed inside the stadium read: “Promised Success. Delivering Failure. ENIC out.”

Still, for one afternoon at least, the focus remained on survival.

Kane’s message reflected the connection he still has with Tottenham supporters, even while building a trophy-winning career at Bayern Munich.