How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Live Today: Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Nottingham Forest hosts Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground this Saturday, Sept. 5, on Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 Premier League season.
Forest will look to earn its first three points of the season after drawing 2-2 against Liverpool on Aug. 29 and losing 1-0 to Leeds United on Aug. 22 on the opening matchday.
For its part, Tottenham will look to earn its first point of the season, having lost its first two matches: 3-0 against Brentford on Aug. 22 and 2-0 against Newcastle United on Aug. 29.
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham: Start Time
The match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur is scheduled for Sept. 5 at 3 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 7 a.m. Pacific Time and 10 a.m. Eastern Time.
- Date: Sept. 5, 2026
- Venue: City Ground
- Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. BST, 7 a.m. PT, 10 a.m. ET
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More
The match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham is not being televised in the United Kingdom due to the Saturday blackout rule, but it can be listened to through BBC Radio 5.
In the United States, meanwhile, the match will be available to watch through Fubo TV and NBCSN. In Canada, you can follow Forest vs. Spurs on DAZN, Fubo TV, and Fubo Sports Network 5.
Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.
- Argentina: Disney+ Premium Argentina
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Barbados: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Belize: Nexgen
- Bolivia: Disney+ Premium Chile
- Brazil: Disney+ Premium Brazil
- Canada: DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada
- Chile: Disney+ Premium Chile
- Colombia: Disney+ Premium Sur
- Costa Rica: FOX Costa Rica
- Dominica: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Dominican Republic: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Ecuador: Disney+ Premium Sur
- El Salvador: FOX El Salvador
- Grenada: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Guatemala: FOX Guatemala
- Honduras: FOX Honduras
- India: Star Sports Select HD2, JioHotstar, Star Sports Select 2
- Jamaica: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Mexico: FOX One, FOX+
- Nicaragua: FOX Nicaragua
- Panama: FOX Panama
- Paraguay: Disney+ Premium Argentina
- Peru: Disney+ Premium Chile
- Puerto Rico: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Saint Kitts and Nevis: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Saint Lucia: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Suriname: SCCN
- Trinidad and Tobago: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Uruguay: Disney+ Premium Argentina
- USA: fuboTV, NBCSN, SiriusXM FC
- Venezuela: Disney+ Premium Sur
- South Africa: SABC 3, SABC Plus, Sporty TV, SuperSport Football Plus
- United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
- Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1, BBC Radio 5 Live
- New Zealand: Sky Sport 6 NZ
How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Live Today: Time, TV Channels, Streaming