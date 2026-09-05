How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Live Today: Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Nottingham Forest hosts Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground this Saturday, Sept. 5, on Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Forest will look to earn its first three points of the season after drawing 2-2 against Liverpool on Aug. 29 and losing 1-0 to Leeds United on Aug. 22 on the opening matchday.

For its part, Tottenham will look to earn its first point of the season, having lost its first two matches: 3-0 against Brentford on Aug. 22 and 2-0 against Newcastle United on Aug. 29.

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham: Start Time

The match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur is scheduled for Sept. 5 at 3 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 7 a.m. Pacific Time and 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Sept. 5, 2026

Sept. 5, 2026 Venue: City Ground

City Ground Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. BST, 7 a.m. PT, 10 a.m. ET

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

The match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham is not being televised in the United Kingdom due to the Saturday blackout rule, but it can be listened to through BBC Radio 5.

In the United States, meanwhile, the match will be available to watch through Fubo TV and NBCSN. In Canada, you can follow Forest vs. Spurs on DAZN, Fubo TV, and Fubo Sports Network 5.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.