Hi, Subscriber

Watch Spurs vs. MK Dons Live Stream: Preview, News, Lineups for Preseason Opener

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United
Getty
Watch Spurs vs. MK Dons live with streaming information, kickoff time, team news, predicted lineups and everything to know before Tottenham's preseason opener.

Tottenham begin their preseason schedule against MK Dons today, and fans can find all the key information here, including how to watch the live stream, the latest team news, predicted lineups and what to expect from the opening friendly.

With several first-team regulars, new arrivals and academy prospects all expected to feature, Roberto de Zerbi’s team selection could provide the first major clues about Tottenham’s plans for the season ahead.

Kickoff at Hotspur Way is set for 5 p.m. BST (noon ET, 9 a.m. PT), and the behind-closed-doors friendly streams live on Tottenham’s SPURSPLAY platform, which is carrying all seven of the club’s confirmed preseason matches this summer, subject to regional availability.

MK Dons
Predicted Starting XI — Subject to change
Position Role Player
GK Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray
RB Defender Odeluga Offiah
CB Defender Zak Jules
CB Defender Matthew Dennis
RM Midfielder Cameron Thompson
CM Midfielder Lewis Bate
RM Midfielder Stephen Wearne
CM Midfielder MJ Williams
LM Midfielder Phoenix Scholtz
ST Forward Sonny Finch
ST Forward Emre Tezgel

Pedro Porro’s World Cup Win Leaves Spurs Shorthanded

Pedro Porro will not be part of that Hotspur Way lineup. The Spain right back started Spain’s run to the World Cup semifinals and beyond, and FIFA’s mandated three-week posttournament recovery window, triggered by Sunday’s final, rules him out until early to mid-August at the earliest.

Porro is hardly alone. Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson, Cristian Romero, Marcos Senesi and Djed Spence all remain away from the group following their own World Cup runs, according to Read Tottenham. Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert are still working back from torn ACLs, while Mohammed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski continue individual rehab programs of their own.

That absentee list swings the door wide open for two record signings. Sandro Tonali could finally get his first Tottenham minutes after a work permit delay kept the Italy midfielder out of the season’s opening training sessions, joining fellow summer arrival Mateus Fernandes, who has completed a full training block and looks ready to go. New goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is also available.

Tottenham Hotspur
Predicted Starting XI — Subject to change
Position Role Player
GK Goalkeeper Antonín Kinský
RB Defender Kaito Takai
CB Defender Ashley Phillips
CB Defender Ben Davies
LB Defender Destiny Udogie
CM Midfielder Mateus Fernandes
CM Midfielder Sandro Tonali
RW Forward Yang Min-hyuk
AM Forward Jamie Donley
LW Forward Mathys Tel
ST Forward Dominic Solanke

Roberto De Zerbi’s Rebuild Faces Its First Test

De Zerbi took over in late March with Tottenham a single point above the Premier League relegation zone, and steadied a club that had gone winless in the league since December. This is his first match in charge of a squad reshaped since then by a record-breaking transfer window, one that brought in Tonali, Fernandes, Van Hecke, Robertson, Senesi and Dubravka.

The Italian built his reputation on possession-first football at Sassuolo before a historic sixth-place finish at Brighton and a strong Ligue 1 title challenge at Marseille that ended with his February exit, according to Sports Mole. His teams invite pressure before playing through it, a system that rewards composed defenders and wide attackers alike.

MK Dons arrive off a promotion, having finished second in League Two under Paul Warne to secure a return to League One. But captain Alex Gilbey now faces a nervous wait after a knee injury sustained blocking a shot in last week’s preseason opener against Maidenhead United.

“He fell awkwardly after some contact in the box, and it looks like he’s damaged his knee,” Warne said of Gilbey, as quoted by the Milton Keynes Citizen. “It doesn’t look worst-case scenario and we’re hoping it won’t be too bad.”

Today’s meeting is Tottenham and MK Dons’ first since a 2021 preseason friendly Spurs won 3-1. This time, De Zerbi gets his first look at a rebuilt midfield, and MK Dons get a measuring stick against Premier League opposition before their own season begins in earnest.

Read More From Heavy

Spain Takes Control as Pedro Porro Stuns France in World Cup Semifinal

Jonathan Vankin JONATHAN VANKIN is an award-winning journalist who covers MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, boxing, golf, and Olympic sports for Heavy.com. He twice won New England Newspaper and Press Association awards for sports feature writing. He was a sports editor and writer at The Daily Yomiuri in Tokyo, Japan, covering the Olympics, pro baseball, boxing, sumo and other sports. More about Jonathan Vankin

0 Comments

Watch Spurs vs. MK Dons Live Stream: Preview, News, Lineups for Preseason Opener

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x