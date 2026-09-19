Hi, Subscriber

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa Lineup Today: Starting XI & Confirmed Team News

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Savio of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal with teammates during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Charlton Athletic at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 26, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham will host Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this Saturday, Sept. 19, for Matchweek 5 of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team are still looking to get their first league victory of the season and are also coming off a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the third round of the EFL Cup. Their most recent league match ended in a 0-0 draw against Everton on Sept. 12.

Tottenham are currently 17th in the league standings with two points after four matches, with a disappointing record of two draws and two defeats.

Aston Villa are also not in a good moment, although they defeated Coventry City 3-1 in their most recent match in the third round of the Carabao Cup. However, Unai Emery’s team are also going through a difficult period in the league, and in their most recent Premier League match, they lost 2-1 to Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa are currently 19th in the league standings with just one point after four matches, with one draw and three defeats.

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa: Team News & Predicted Starting Lineups

Both teams arrive at this match with several absences and some doubts.

For Spurs, De Zerbi will not be able to count on Dejan Kulusevski due to a knee injury, as well as Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert. Meanwhile, Mykalo Mudryk has an ankle injury. Pedro Porro is a doubt for this match due to muscular problems, as is Sandro Tonali with a knock.

Most likely, Kinsky will start in goal, with a back four of Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven and Robertson; a midfield led by Fernandes and Tonali; and an attack of Savio, Maddison, Marmoush and Solanke.

Meanwhile, Emery will not be able to count on Marco Bizot due to a back injury, Pau Torres due to a hamstring injury, Leon Goretzka and Amadou Onana due to knee injuries, and Ian Maatsen and Brian Madjo, both with ankle injuries.

Therefore, Emery could line up Suzuki in goal, with a back four of Cash, Lindelof, Mings and Ruggeri, a midfield led by Kamara and Barkley, and an attack of Mbaye, McGinn, Hemmings and Abraham.

Tottenham predicted starting XI vs. Aston Villa: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali; Savio, Maddison, Marmoush; Solanke.

Aston Villa predicted starting XI vs. Tottenham: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Ruggeri; Kamara, Barkley; Mbaye, McGinn, Hemmings; Abraham.

Manuel Meza Manuel Meza is a sports journalist currently covering international soccer and the NHL for Heavy Sports. With a writing career launched in 2020, he has contributed to industry leaders like Athlon Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Sporting News. More about Manuel Meza

0 Comments

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa Lineup Today: Starting XI & Confirmed Team News

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x