Tottenham vs. Aston Villa Lineup Today: Starting XI & Confirmed Team News

Tottenham will host Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this Saturday, Sept. 19, for Matchweek 5 of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team are still looking to get their first league victory of the season and are also coming off a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the third round of the EFL Cup. Their most recent league match ended in a 0-0 draw against Everton on Sept. 12.

Tottenham are currently 17th in the league standings with two points after four matches, with a disappointing record of two draws and two defeats.

Aston Villa are also not in a good moment, although they defeated Coventry City 3-1 in their most recent match in the third round of the Carabao Cup. However, Unai Emery’s team are also going through a difficult period in the league, and in their most recent Premier League match, they lost 2-1 to Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa are currently 19th in the league standings with just one point after four matches, with one draw and three defeats.

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa: Team News & Predicted Starting Lineups

Both teams arrive at this match with several absences and some doubts.

For Spurs, De Zerbi will not be able to count on Dejan Kulusevski due to a knee injury, as well as Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert. Meanwhile, Mykalo Mudryk has an ankle injury. Pedro Porro is a doubt for this match due to muscular problems, as is Sandro Tonali with a knock.

Most likely, Kinsky will start in goal, with a back four of Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven and Robertson; a midfield led by Fernandes and Tonali; and an attack of Savio, Maddison, Marmoush and Solanke.

Meanwhile, Emery will not be able to count on Marco Bizot due to a back injury, Pau Torres due to a hamstring injury, Leon Goretzka and Amadou Onana due to knee injuries, and Ian Maatsen and Brian Madjo, both with ankle injuries.

Therefore, Emery could line up Suzuki in goal, with a back four of Cash, Lindelof, Mings and Ruggeri, a midfield led by Kamara and Barkley, and an attack of Mbaye, McGinn, Hemmings and Abraham.

Tottenham predicted starting XI vs. Aston Villa: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali; Savio, Maddison, Marmoush; Solanke.

Aston Villa predicted starting XI vs. Tottenham: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Ruggeri; Kamara, Barkley; Mbaye, McGinn, Hemmings; Abraham.