Tottenham vs. Everton Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Live Score & Match Result

Tottenham will host Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, for the fourth matchweek of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are desperately searching for their first win of the season, as they currently sit 17th in the league standings with just one point after three matches, with a record of one draw and two defeats. In their most recent match, they drew 0-0 with Nottingham Forest on Sept. 5. Before that, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Aug. 29.

Meanwhile, David Moyes’ side are enjoying a better start to the campaign, sitting eighth in the table with five points from three matches and a record of one win and two draws. In their most recent outing, they drew 2-2 with Manchester United on Sept. 6.

So, one team has yet to win a game this season, and another has yet to suffer a defeat.

Tottenham vs. Everton: Live Score

Team Score Scorer/s Tottenham – – Everton – –

This section will be updated as the match progresses. It starts at 5:3o p.m. BST, 9:30 a.m. PT, 12:30 p.m. ET.

Tottenham vs. Everton: Starting Lineups

Both teams have several absences and potential doubts heading into this match.

Starting with the Cherries, they will be without Dejan Kulusevski due to a knee injury, Wilson Odebrecht and Xavi Simons, who are also dealing with knee injuries, and Mykhailo Mudryk, who has an ankle issue. James Maddison is a doubt with a shoulder injury, while Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie are both dealing with muscle problems.

Even so, Tottenham should still be able to field a competitive lineup, with important players such as Micky van de Ven, Sandro Tonali, Rodrigo Bentancur, Savinho and Dominic Solanke available.

As for Moyes’ side, Christian Norgaard is ruled out for an unspecified reason, while James Garner is a doubt with a muscle issue.

Tottenham CONFIRMED starting XI vs. Everton: Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Tonali, Bentancur; Savio, Fernandes, Marmoush; Solanke.

Everton CONFIRMED starting XI vs. Tottenham: Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Armstrong, Garner; George, Dewsbury-Hall, Johnson; Barry.

These predicted starting lineups will be replaced by the official confirmed lineups about an hour before kickoff, when both clubs announce them.

Tottenham vs. Everton: Match Result

This section will be updated once the match ends, around 7:30 p.m. BST, 11:30 a.m. PT, 2:30 p.m. ET.