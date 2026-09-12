How to Watch Tottenham vs. Everton Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Tottenham hosts Everton this Saturday, Sept. 12, for matchday 4 of the 2026-27 Premier League.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team is in search of its first win of the season after drawing 0-0 against Nottingham Forest in the most recent matchday. They have one draw and two losses, leaving them in 17th place with just 1 point after 3 games.

The Toffees, for their part, come from drawing 2-2 against Manchester United and are currently eighth in the league standings with 5 points after 3 matches.

Tottenham vs. Everton: Start Time

The match between Tottenham and Everton is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time and 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Sept. 12, 2026

Sept. 12, 2026 Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Kickoff Time: 5:30 p.m. BST, 9:30 a.m. PT, 12:30 p.m. ET

Tottenham vs. Everton: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

The match between Tottenham and Everton will be available in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports and BBC Radio 5.

In the United States, meanwhile, the match will be available to watch through fuboTV and Telemundo Deportes. In Canada, you can follow Tottenham vs. Everton on DAZN and fuboTV.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.