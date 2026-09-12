How to Watch Tottenham vs. Everton Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Tottenham hosts Everton this Saturday, Sept. 12, for matchday 4 of the 2026-27 Premier League.
Roberto De Zerbi’s team is in search of its first win of the season after drawing 0-0 against Nottingham Forest in the most recent matchday. They have one draw and two losses, leaving them in 17th place with just 1 point after 3 games.
The Toffees, for their part, come from drawing 2-2 against Manchester United and are currently eighth in the league standings with 5 points after 3 matches.
Tottenham vs. Everton: Start Time
The match between Tottenham and Everton is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time and 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
- Date: Sept. 12, 2026
- Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Kickoff Time: 5:30 p.m. BST, 9:30 a.m. PT, 12:30 p.m. ET
Tottenham vs. Everton: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More
The match between Tottenham and Everton will be available in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports and BBC Radio 5.
In the United States, meanwhile, the match will be available to watch through fuboTV and Telemundo Deportes. In Canada, you can follow Tottenham vs. Everton on DAZN and fuboTV.
Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.
- American Samoa: Premier League TV
- Anguilla: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Antigua and Barbuda: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Toffee Live, myco
- Barbados: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Belize: Nexgen, Max
- Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- British Virgin Islands: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Brunei Darussalam: Astro Premier League, Astro Go, Astro Grandstand
- Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Canada: DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 8 Canada
- Cayman Islands: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Cocos Islands: Sky Sport Premier League
- Dominica: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Eritrea: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Fiji: Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV
- Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- United Kingdom: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live
- Grenada: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Hong Kong: Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, M Plus Live
- India: JioHotstar, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia
- Republic of Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live
- Jamaica: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, GOtv
- Kiribati: Sky Sport Premier League
- Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Malaysia: Astro Premier League, Astro Go, sooka, Astro Grandstand
- Maldives: Star Sports 3 Asia, Medianet
- Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
- Marshall Islands: Sky Sport Premier League
- Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max Mexico
- Montserrat: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Nauru: Sky Sport Premier League
- Nepal: Star Sports 3 Asia
- New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League
- Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
- Niue: Sky Sport Premier League
- Pakistan: Star Sports 3 Asia, myco
- Palau: Sky Sport Premier League
- Philippines: Setanta Sports Philippine
- Puerto Rico: NBC, Peacock, UNIVERSO, Disney+ Premium Caribbean, NAICOM
- Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Saint Helena: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Saint Kitts and Nevis: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Saint Lucia: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Samoa: Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV
- Seychelles: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
- Solomon Islands: Sky Sport Premier League
- South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
- South Sudan: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD
- Sri Lanka: Star Sports 3 Asia
- St. Vincent / Grenadines: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, TOD
- Swaziland (Eswatini): SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Tonga: Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV
- Trinidad and Tobago: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Tuvalu: Sky Sport Premier League
- U.S. Virgin Islands: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- USA: NBC, fuboTV, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC
- Vanuatu: Sky Sport Premier League, Premier League TV
- Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
How to Watch Tottenham vs. Everton Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming